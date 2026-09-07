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Why rhythmic blood flow in the cerebellum is key to memory consolidation

Science

Repetitive practice does not automatically translate into a permanent skill. The transition from a temporary experience to a stable habit depends on memory consolidation—a physiological process that activates only after the training session has ended. Researchers from Toho University have found that this phase can be externally amplified by stimulating the vagus nerve, the primary conduit between the brain and the internal organs.

Human brain visualization
Photo: Anna Malayeva is licensed under Рubliс domain
Human brain visualization

The core of this discovery lies in the timing: vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) does not enhance immediate performance during a task. Instead, it optimizes the biological environment for long-term retention. This shifts the understanding of VNS from a tool that simply modulates neurotransmitters to one that influences metabolic support.

In experiments with mice performing the horizontal optokinetic response (HOKR)—a task requiring precise eye movements controlled by the cerebellum—three distinct patterns emerged:

  • Delayed benefit: Stimulation applied strictly after training sessions provided no advantage during the actual practice. However, by the fifth day, the stimulated group showed significantly more stable skill retention than the control group.
  • Vascular response: Fiber photometry revealed a two-phase reaction in the cerebellum: a brief drop in blood volume followed by an increase. Repeated stimulation triggered rhythmic fluctuations in blood flow.
  • Correlation with retention: There was a direct link between the amplitude of these vascular oscillations and the strength of the memory; higher oscillations resulted in better skill retention.

These findings suggest that VNS aids consolidation not by directly firing neurons, but by restructuring the metabolic environment. Rhythmic blood flow likely delivers a targeted surge of oxygen and nutrients to the specific neural circuits used during learning, making them more susceptible to permanent structural changes.

Science educator Kirill Afonin notes that such mechanisms highlight the interdependence of somatic states and cognitive functions. The brain does not operate in isolation; signals from internal organs can act as a switch that either closes or expands the window of learning opportunity by optimizing tissue resources.

Because these results are currently limited to rodent models, applying them to humans remains speculative. However, the study identifies a critical, often overlooked temporal window—the immediate post-training period. If this vascular mechanism is confirmed in other species, it could lead to methods for artificially extending the consolidation window to accelerate the acquisition of complex motor skills or improve rehabilitation after brain injuries.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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