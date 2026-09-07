World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

The role of specific safeguards in preventing polyploidy collapse

Science

Polyploidy—the sudden duplication of an entire genome—functions as a high-risk, high-reward evolutionary gamble. While doubling the genetic blueprint can accelerate adaptation to new environments, it often triggers genetic instability that can lead to organismal collapse. Recent findings suggest that survival depends not on chance, but on a structured biological response to this genomic shock.

Representation of human DNA chain
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Representation of human DNA chain

The challenge of polyploidy is primarily one of stability. According to data published in Nature Genetics, plants manage this transition by activating specific genes that act as safeguards. These mechanisms prevent cellular chaos and stabilize the genetic material during the critical period following duplication, suggesting that plants possess a built-in defense system against the errors inherent in a sudden DNA volume increase.

In contrast, the response in fish points toward a different outcome: diversification. Research in Cell indicates that after genome duplication, certain gene families expand and diverge, facilitating the emergence of new biological traits. This process is selective; the organism does not keep all the extra material, but gradually prunes redundant gene copies during adaptation.

This dynamic creates a unique evolutionary buffer. As biologist Andrey Voroshylov notes, an extra set of chromosomes provides a vast resource for innovation. Because one copy of a gene continues to perform its essential original function, the second copy is free to mutate and develop entirely new properties without jeopardizing the organism's survival.

Despite these insights into genetic plasticity, a predictive model remains elusive. While the mechanisms of stability and diversification are clear, it is still unknown which specific genes will be retained and which will be discarded. The final genomic composition appears to be a result of lineage-specific pressures that require further study to decode.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
Science
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects

Russian President Vladimir Putin held more than three hours of talks in the Kremlin with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussing possible ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine, as well as economic issues and potential large-scale Russia-US projects

Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow Yury Bocharov
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
Why red sphagnum peat is essential for blueberry growth
Dark cherry compounds may slow the spread of aggressive breast cancer
Dark cherry compounds may slow the spread of aggressive breast cancer
Last materials
Why rhythmic blood flow in the cerebellum is key to memory consolidation
Scientists find way to control brain blood flow using light pulses
Honey-Sour Cream Cake: The Art of Balance
Dark cherry compounds may slow the spread of aggressive breast cancer
The role of specific safeguards in preventing polyploidy collapse
High-entropy antiperovskite catalyst turns surface wear into a performance boost
Why red sphagnum peat is essential for blueberry growth
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.