In the production of green hydrogen via anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolysis, the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) acts as the primary bottleneck. While hydrogen release is relatively fast, the OER requires the transfer of four electrons, making it slower and more energy-intensive. To overcome this, catalysts must maintain high current densities without dissolving in harsh alkaline environments—a requirement that typically leads to rapid material degradation.
Researchers from the Institute of Solid State Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have challenged the assumption that surface wear is an inevitable failure. By utilizing a high-entropy antiperovskite material with the formula InN(NiCoFeCrV)₃, the team integrated five metals—nickel, cobalt, iron, chromium, and vanadium—grown directly onto a porous nickel scaffold. This structure maximizes electrolyte access to active sites, but the real shift occurs during operation.
The study identifies a distinction between destructive wear and functional reconstruction. As the catalyst operates, certain metals gradually leach from the surface. Instead of collapsing, the material undergoes a structural reorganization that forms a Mott-Schottky interface. This transformation effectively refreshes the electrode's working zone, improving charge transfer and increasing activity over time.
The performance data suggests this self-renewal mechanism provides significant stability under load:
This result shifts the perspective on catalyst degradation from an unavoidable flaw to a design feature. If the initial material is engineered to evolve into a more active state during use, the industry could potentially replace expensive noble metals with high-entropy alternatives without compromising the operational lifespan of the electrolyzer.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin held more than three hours of talks in the Kremlin with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussing possible ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine, as well as economic issues and potential large-scale Russia-US projects