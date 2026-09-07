High-entropy antiperovskite catalyst turns surface wear into a performance boost

In the production of green hydrogen via anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolysis, the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) acts as the primary bottleneck. While hydrogen release is relatively fast, the OER requires the transfer of four electrons, making it slower and more energy-intensive. To overcome this, catalysts must maintain high current densities without dissolving in harsh alkaline environments—a requirement that typically leads to rapid material degradation.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Abstract organic structure

Researchers from the Institute of Solid State Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have challenged the assumption that surface wear is an inevitable failure. By utilizing a high-entropy antiperovskite material with the formula InN(NiCoFeCrV)₃, the team integrated five metals—nickel, cobalt, iron, chromium, and vanadium—grown directly onto a porous nickel scaffold. This structure maximizes electrolyte access to active sites, but the real shift occurs during operation.

The study identifies a distinction between destructive wear and functional reconstruction. As the catalyst operates, certain metals gradually leach from the surface. Instead of collapsing, the material undergoes a structural reorganization that forms a Mott-Schottky interface. This transformation effectively refreshes the electrode's working zone, improving charge transfer and increasing activity over time.

The performance data suggests this self-renewal mechanism provides significant stability under load:

An overpotential of only 279 mV was required to reach a current density of 100 mA/cm².

In a full AEM electrolyzer, the system delivered 500 mA/cm² at a cell voltage of 1.662 V.

The device maintained stability for over 400 hours under high load, with total activity tests exceeding 500 hours.

This result shifts the perspective on catalyst degradation from an unavoidable flaw to a design feature. If the initial material is engineered to evolve into a more active state during use, the industry could potentially replace expensive noble metals with high-entropy alternatives without compromising the operational lifespan of the electrolyzer.