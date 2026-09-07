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Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons

Science

Most telescopes function like sniper rifles, providing immense depth but within a claustrophobically narrow field of view. The Chinese Tianyu telescope takes the opposite approach, acting as a wide-angle lens that can capture a slice of the sky equivalent to the area of 40 full moons in a single frame. Its debut image proves the concept, capturing the North America and Pelican nebulae surrounded by a million stars.

Starry night
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hox Vaimmbru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Starry night

The goal here is not to scrutinize a single distant galaxy, but to maintain a continuous watch over hundreds of millions of celestial bodies. To detect exoplanets, supernovae, or small asteroids within our own solar system, astronomers must track how an object's brightness fluctuates over time. Rather than hopping from one star to another, Tianyu scans massive sectors of the sky to flag any flicker or dip in light.

This capability stems from a one-meter primary mirror paired with a large-format camera. Despite the wide view, the system maintains sub-second angular resolution, meaning it can distinguish between two objects positioned very close to each other. The sensitivity is high enough to detect light a million times fainter than what the human eye can perceive. To illustrate the speed of the system, the first test image was assembled from 200 frames, each with an exposure time of just 0.3 seconds.

Tianyu serves as a technological proving ground for a larger project at Jiao Tong University in Shanghai: a spectroscopic telescope with a four-meter mirror. While the larger instrument is in development, Tianyu is moving from remote manual control to full automation, with a comprehensive survey program scheduled for launch in October 2026.

As noted by astronomer Pavel Gromov, these wide-field tools are essential because they create a "map of changes." This map allows more powerful, narrow-field telescopes to ignore the void and point their mirrors precisely at the most promising anomalies.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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