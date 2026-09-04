Immune System Paradox: Broad Defense Fails Against HIV

The human immune system identifies "foreign" proteins, but its recognition process is highly selective. The conventional wisdom suggests that a broader repertoire of pathogen recognition equates to greater overall immunity. However, a recent analysis of hundreds of thousands of participants in the UK Biobank has uncovered a puzzling disparity: the very mechanisms that provide protection against fungal and respiratory infections may be ineffective, or even detrimental, when facing HIV.

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HLA Class II Molecules: The Immune System's Display Windows

This crucial recognition process is orchestrated by human leukocyte antigen (HLA) class II molecules. These molecules function as display windows, capturing fragments of pathogens, known as peptides, and presenting them to T-helper cells. In turn, these T-helper cells signal B-lymphocytes to produce antibodies. The genetic makeup of an individual dictates the "width" of this display window—that is, the specific peptides that a particular HLA-II molecule can bind and showcase.

Two Strategies, Divergent Outcomes

Research published in Nature Communications categorizes the effectiveness of these molecules into two distinct scenarios:

Peptide Binding Repertoire Effect Vulnerabilities / Advantages Broad repertoire Risk of common infections reduced by 45% Protection against fungi, HPV, herpes, respiratory infections Narrow specialization Increased susceptibility to most viruses Reduced risk of HIV infection

The HIV Paradox

Biophysicist Alexey Kornilov explains that the specificity of peptide binding determines the signals the immune system receives about an enemy. A molecule that is too selective might miss certain antigens, thereby delaying the initiation of a protective response. The paradox presented by HIV suggests that for certain viruses, the "see everything" strategy is counterproductive. In these cases, highly specialized molecules that ignore most peptides prove more effective in combating a specific pathogen.

This finding clarifies why individuals with different HLA-II genetic profiles exhibit varying responses to the same threats. However, the data remains insufficient to explain precisely why this "pickiness" confers protection against HIV, while a broad recognition capacity is essential for combating fungal and skin infections.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.