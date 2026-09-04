Xenotransplantation: The 'Bridge' Strategy Gains Traction After Major Trial

The case of 66-year-old Tim Andrews has redefined the potential of xenotransplantation—the practice of transplanting animal organs into humans. While traditionally viewed as a quest for permanent replacements for scarce human organs, Andrews' experience suggests a new, more achievable role: a temporary "bridge" to keep patients off dialysis while awaiting a suitable human donor.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Ivanov is licensed under All rights reserved Surgeons perform surgery under a microscope in the operating room

A Modified Porcine Kidney's Nine-Month Tenure

Andrews received a genetically modified kidney from a Yucatan pig. To prevent his immune system from rejecting the foreign organ, a team at Harvard Medical School, led by Leonardo Riella, performed extensive genomic editing on the pig's kidney. The DNA underwent 69 specific alterations:

Masking: Three deletions were made to hide pig antigens from the recipient's immune system.

Three deletions were made to hide pig antigens from the recipient's immune system. Safety: Fifty-nine inactivations were performed to disable the pig's endogenous retroviruses.

Fifty-nine inactivations were performed to disable the pig's endogenous retroviruses. Adaptation: Seven insertions were introduced to help stabilize blood clotting and reduce inflammation.

The kidney began functioning immediately. However, a systemic conflict emerged between the need to protect the transplant and maintain the patient's overall health. Andrews was prescribed immunosuppressants to prevent rejection. When he contracted a Staphylococcus aureus infection, his doctors reduced the dosage of these drugs to allow his body to fight the bacteria. This compromise weakened the organ's defenses, leading to thrombotic microangiopathy—damage to small blood vessels. After 271 days, the porcine kidney had to be removed.

The Fundamental Paradox of Xenotransplantation

Biologist Andrey Voroshilov of Pravda.Ru points to a core dilemma in xenotransplantation. Achieving complete biological compatibility currently necessitates suppressing the recipient's immune system. Yet, any immune response to an external threat, such as an infection, jeopardizes the transplanted organ itself.

A Viable 'Bridge' to Human Transplantation

Despite the ultimate removal of the porcine organ, Andrews' case offers crucial insights. Significantly, he did not develop antibodies that could have hindered a subsequent transplant of a human kidney. This finding suggests that a temporary porcine organ "filter" does not diminish a patient's chances of receiving a human organ later.

The data supports the idea that xenotransplantation is more effective not as a pursuit of a permanent interspecies hybrid, but as a tool for managing time. The scenario where a pig organ serves as a temporary solution, enhancing a patient's quality of life while on the waiting list for a human transplant, appears far more viable than attempting to create a permanent human-animal biological construct.

Editorial notice: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. Pravda.Ru does not necessarily share or endorse the assessments and conclusions of contributors whose work it publishes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.