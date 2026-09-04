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A 15-Year Miscalculation: Where Dark Matter Really Hides

Science

For 15 years, the search for dark photons—the leading candidates for dark matter, which constitutes 85% of the universe's mass—may have been misguided. New research published in Physical Review Letters suggests scientists erroneously excluded vast ranges of particle masses and frequencies, relying on a flawed interpretation of the early universe's lack of heating.

Space flight visualization
Photo: Maria Kruglova is licensed under public domain
Space flight visualization

Rethinking the No-Heat Argument

The core of the issue lies in the discrepancy between simplified linear approximations and the complex, nonlinear physics of plasma. Previous assumptions held that dark photons would convert into ordinary light within hot clouds of neutral hydrogen. This conversion, it was argued, would inevitably lead to a measurable heating of the surrounding environment. When detectors failed to register such thermal signatures, physicists concluded: "no heat, therefore no particles with these properties." This logic allowed them to dismiss entire sectors of parameter space as "forbidden."

The Nonlinear Gatekeeper

Researchers from the Maryland Center for Fundamental Physics (MCFP) and the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics (PITP) have revealed that this conclusion was based on an oversimplified linear model. Their simulations, which integrated particle physics and plasma dynamics, uncovered a different mechanism at play.

  • The energy transfer process from dark photons to plasma is nonlinear.
  • Upon receiving energy, the plasma system instantly becomes unstable.
  • This instability effectively acts as a "gatekeeper," halting further dark photon conversion before any significant heating can occur and be detected.

Therefore, the absence of a thermal signal is not proof of the particles' nonexistence but rather a consequence of this nonlinear feedback loop, which shuts down energy exchange before it becomes observable.

Opening New Avenues for Discovery

This re-evaluation of conversion mechanisms reopens vast parameter ranges for dark photon investigation. The potential masses now span ten orders of magnitude, from 10⁻¹⁵ to 10⁻⁶ electronvolts (eV), corresponding to radio frequencies from kilohertz to gigahertz.

Author’s position: The exclusion of potential dark matter candidates based on linear approximations of plasma physics is scientifically unsound, necessitating a reassessment of previously forbidden parameter spaces and potentially other astrophysical phenomena.

Professor Anson Hook highlights that previous constraints had forced researchers to assume dark matter interactions were 10⁸ times weaker than they might actually be. This entire sector is now back in play for scientific inquiry.

Broader Implications for Astrophysics

Furthermore, the authors caution about a systemic risk: the reliance on linear approximations may have distorted conclusions in other scientific fields. Specifically, studies involving the magnetospheres of white dwarfs and neutron stars, which also employ such models, may now require significant revision.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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