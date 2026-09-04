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Fractured rib: The key to Scotty's 66-million-year-old story

Science

The value of a fossil is rarely about its dimensions. Scotty, a 13-meter, 8.8-ton Tyrannosaurus rex, is significant not for its mass, but for the preservation of soft tissues. This biological archive allows researchers to reconstruct the dinosaur's final hours, transforming the skeleton from a museum piece into a data set.

The skeleton of Tyrannosaurus Rex in the Museum
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
The skeleton of Tyrannosaurus Rex in the Museum

The preservation of these tissues depended on a specific physiological trigger: a pathological response to injury. In one of Scotty's ribs, researchers found a branched network of mineralized blood vessels. This structure is not a standard anatomical feature but a byproduct of regeneration.

The sequence of events suggests Scotty suffered a severe rib fracture, likely during a conflict. The body reacted by flooding the fracture zone with iron-rich blood to form new capillaries for healing. Although the injury proved fatal, the animal died in a salt marsh. The chemical composition of this environment inhibited decomposition and accelerated mineralization before the organic matter could vanish.

Because physical sampling destroys fragile fossilized material, the study relied on a combination of non-invasive imaging to resolve different atomic scales:

Method Detection Capability
Neutron imaging Light elements invisible to standard scanners
X-ray radiation Heavier structural elements
Synchrotron radiation Cellular-level tissue analysis

This multi-layered approach confirmed the vascular network without requiring bone incisions or biopsies. The result demonstrates that soft tissue preservation requires two simultaneous conditions: an intense inflammatory process (bringing iron and blood to the site) and a specific deposition environment, such as a saline marsh.

Marcella Berg, a physicist at the University of Regina, notes that neutron scanning serves as a critical supplement to synchrotron methods, expanding the capacity to locate preserved tissues in other fossils.

The boundary of this discovery lies in the intersection of biology and chemistry: a random environmental fluke "froze" the organism's stress response. In this case, the trauma itself became the only mechanism capable of transmitting biological information across 66 million years.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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