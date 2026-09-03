Galactic core expulsion: New stars born from cosmic tail

Scientists have identified a remarkable object, dubbed RBH-1, located 7.5 billion light-years away, which is currently exiting its host galaxy at an astonishing speed of 1,000 kilometers per second.

Photo: Wikipedia by NASA/JPL-Caltech, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Black hole

A Cosmic Tail and Star Formation

RBH-1 leaves behind an immense trail, stretching over 202,000 light-years. As this object hurtles through intergalactic space, it compresses gas, triggering the birth of new, young blue stars. This process results in a celestial "contrail" of newly formed stars trailing behind the supermassive black hole, a phenomenon reminiscent of an airplane's exhaust plume.

The Mechanics of a Gravitational Slingshot

Researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) utilized data from both the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes to decipher the cause of RBH-1's expulsion. Their analysis points to a phenomenon predicted by Einstein's general theory of relativity: the merger of two black holes. When these black holes merge, they generate gravitational waves. However, if the merging objects have differing masses or their spins are misaligned, the emission of these waves becomes asymmetrical. This imbalance creates a powerful reactive force, effectively ejecting the newly formed black hole from the galactic core.

Reconstructing the Cataclysm

To precisely determine the parameters of this cosmic event, a team led by Tauseef Islam simulated the mergers of hundreds of thousands of black hole pairs. By comparing the outcomes of these simulations with the observed velocity of RBH-1, the scientists were able to reconstruct the characteristics of the original black holes:

Mass: The objects were relatively comparable in size, with a mass difference not exceeding a six-to-one ratio.

The objects were relatively comparable in size, with a mass difference not exceeding a six-to-one ratio. Spin: Both black holes were spinning rapidly, but their rotational axes were significantly misaligned.

Both black holes were spinning rapidly, but their rotational axes were significantly misaligned. Dynamics: The more massive black hole was rotating at 70–75% of its theoretical maximum speed, with a tilted and unstable spin.

Causes and Methodological Limitations

This dramatic event is believed to have occurred approximately 70 million years ago, following the merger of two galaxies. The disparity in the sizes of their respective central black holes and the misalignment of their orbital planes led to the asymmetrical merger. Calculations suggest that such ejections occur in about 5–10% of all galactic mergers, making RBH-1 the first documented instance of this phenomenon.

Directly observing these mergers is currently challenging. The low-frequency gravitational waves generated by the merging of supermassive objects are beyond the detection capabilities of current observatories. The registration of such signals will necessitate next-generation observatories, such as the proposed Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA).

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.