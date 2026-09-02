Green sea turtles stay in one place for over four hundred days

Green sea turtles of the "yellow form" in the Galapagos Reserve have proven to be far less migratory than scientists previously assumed. New research indicates that a portion of this population remains within a single region for years, effectively never leaving the reserve's boundaries.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A turtle in a man's arms

Understanding Galapagos Turtle Population

The study focused on the species Chelonia mydas, which is divided into two genetic forms: the "black" form found in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the "yellow" form inhabiting the western part. The Galapagos Islands are unique as both forms coexist there, utilizing the same resources.

Tracking the Turtles' Migration

To map the migratory patterns of the "yellow" turtles, a team led by Professor John R. Royce of Alma College attached electronic tags to nine adult specimens—seven males and two females. These tags transmitted location data via the Argos satellite network. Each turtle was monitored for up to 418 days.

The technology provided precise insights into the scope of their movements:

Most of the tagged animals stayed within shallow coastal waters.

Five of the nine individuals did not venture beyond the immediate vicinity of a single island.

The remaining turtles migrated between the islands of Isabela, San Cristobal, and Española, primarily during the cooler months from April to October.

The average home range observed was 1,498 square kilometers. The most significant finding was that none of the tagged turtles ventured outside the Galapagos Marine Reserve during the entire observation period.

Risks and Data Gaps

Biologist Andrey Voroshilov highlights that this strong attachment to specific islands renders the species vulnerable. While they utilize designated feeding grounds, their reliance on open water corridors between islands for migration means that protecting just one feeding area is insufficient.

However, a year of data does not provide a complete picture of a turtle's life cycle. Since the females of the "yellow form" do not nest on Galapagos beaches, they must eventually return to their birthplaces in the western Pacific Ocean. While no such extensive journeys were recorded during the study, this does not rule out their occurrence over longer time scales.

Scientists now face the question of how frequently and under what circumstances these larger-scale migrations occur, given the animals' preference for remaining "homebodies" within the reserve for most of the year.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.