Beyond One Burst: Globular Cluster NGC 6723 Rewrites Stellar Birth

NGC 6723, a globular cluster located approximately 27,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius, is revealing secrets about stellar evolution that challenge long-held theories. New analysis of data from the Hubble Space Telescope indicates that the stars within this ancient structure did not form all at once, but rather in multiple distinct episodes.

Photo: Pexels by Thirdman, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ The man is looking at the stars

Multiple Stellar Generations Discovered

Observations of NGC 6723 in visible and near-infrared light revealed a striking color gradient: younger, bluer stars are concentrated in the cluster's core, while older, orange stars populate its outer regions. This visual distinction is a key indicator that stellar formation was not a singular event.

The research identified two primary epochs of star birth. The first burst of star formation was followed by a second, significant surge approximately 634 million years later. This staggered formation process contradicts the previously dominant theory that all stars within globular clusters coalesce simultaneously from a single, massive gas cloud.

Stellar Dynamics and Galactic Evolution

The study also corroborated a known physical phenomenon: more massive stars tend to migrate toward the center of a star cluster over time, while less massive stars are pushed toward the periphery. This dynamic further supports the idea of ongoing processes within NGC 6723.

Astrophysicist Alexey Rudnev noted that the presence of multiple stellar generations points to a complex evolutionary history for NGC 6723. "The cluster has not remained static," Rudnev stated, "but has undergone internal restructuring or accretion of new material."

Rethinking Galactic Structures

This finding has significant implications for our understanding of how ancient galactic structures form. Previously, globular clusters were often viewed as relatively uniform entities. Now, two competing hypotheses are being considered for their origin:

They may have formed from the gravitational collapse of colossal gas clouds.

They could represent the surviving cores of ancient dwarf galaxies that were subsequently absorbed by the Milky Way.

At present, determining the definitive origin of NGC 6723 remains elusive. Additional data, particularly concerning the dynamics of its stellar population and their precise chemical compositions, will be crucial to ascertain whether this cluster is a relic of a devoured galaxy or the product of a gas cloud's collapse.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.