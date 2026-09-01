Aral Sea archaeological survey: Golden Horde found settlements on former seabed

The receding waters of the Aral Sea have exposed more than the rusted hulls of abandoned ships. As the shoreline retreats, it has unveiled ruins of ancient cities and human settlements that remained submerged for centuries, turning an environmental disaster into a significant archaeological investigation.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by User:Staecker, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Aral Sea

A Shifting Landscape

Once the world's fourth-largest inland body of water, the Aral Sea began a rapid decline in the 1960s due to aggressive water diversion from the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers. However, this retreat revealed that the sea's known boundaries were relatively recent, forming only around the 15th or 16th centuries. Prior to this, the seabed was habitable land with developed infrastructure.

Geologist Aleksey Trofimov notes that the landscape is not static; areas currently identified as the seabed were once fertile valleys. Evidence of ancient irrigation systems suggests that early populations adapted to previous climatic shifts, though the current scale of disappearance is driven by human activity rather than natural cycles.

Decoding the Seabed

In the 1990s, massive grooves stretching up to seven kilometers were spotted on the shallows. While these geometric patterns sparked theories of extraterrestrial origins or parallels to the Nazca Lines, satellite analysis provided more terrestrial explanations. For instance, a large star-shaped formation was identified as the abandoned military airfield of the Aralsk-7 facility.

Physicist Dmitry Lapshin explains that the interplay of shadows and the desert environment often creates optical illusions on satellite imagery. Most precise lines are remnants of technical equipment or foundations of utility buildings, reshaped by years of water erosion.

Other findings are less ambiguous. Fragments of ceramics and millstones discovered in areas that were once ten meters deep indicate long-term sedentary life. These discoveries highlight a social history of the region, contrasting with the chemical and military hazards found in other bodies of water, such as the Baltic Sea.

The Lost Cities of the Golden Horde

The most significant discoveries include the Aral-Asar settlement and the Kederi mausoleum. These sites, dating back to the Golden Horde era, confirm the region's role as a vital trade crossroads during the Middle Ages. The presence of bronze artifacts and coins suggests a wealthy population.

A disturbing detail emerges from the site: the lack of organized cemeteries. Human remains have been found within houses and on streets, suggesting a sudden catastrophe that left residents no time to bury their dead or evacuate.

Site Findings Kederi Mausoleum Brick structures from the 11th–14th centuries Aral-Asar Settlement House foundations, mills, and ceramics Geoglyphs Remnants of the Aralsk-7 military base Irrigation Channels Ancient agricultural water systems

From Ruins to Industrial Strategy

While the Aral seabed offers a lesson in ecological collapse, Russia is applying different principles to its own resource development. The "Angara-Yenisei Valley" project aims to create a high-tech hub for rare metal processing. With an investment of 700 billion rubles, the project centers its scientific core at the Siberian Federal University.

Ecologist Denis Polyakov emphasizes that this cluster is designed for technological sovereignty, utilizing renewable energy from hydroelectric plants to avoid the destructive resource extraction methods of the previous century. The first phase is expected to finish by 2026, with full operational capacity by 2027, focusing on microelectronics and advanced battery production.

Unresolved Questions

The sudden disappearance of the Aral settlements remains a point of contention. The primary hypothesis is that a sudden shift in the Amu Darya riverbed flooded the cities rapidly, essentially flash-freezing the settlements in time. While the restoration of the Small Aral is a partial success, returning the sea to its mid-20th-century borders would require a total overhaul of regional agriculture and immense resources.