Millions of invisible shards in every sip: Boiling water ruins myth of eco paper cups

Disposable paper cups for hot drinks release millions of micro- and nanoplastic particles into liquids, according to researchers from the University of Queensland. Surprisingly, the study found that "eco-friendly" biodegradable coatings are more prone to degradation than standard plastic.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tim Wright, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Coffee paper cup

The team analyzed two types of waterproof linings used in paper packaging: traditional petroleum-based polyethylene and polylactic acid, a bio-polymer derived from corn or plant starch. When exposed to boiling water, both linings break down, releasing fragments roughly a thousand times thinner than a human hair.

The biodegradable coatings performed significantly worse, releasing 12 times more plastic by mass than the polyethylene alternatives. These findings were published in the journal ACS Food Science & Technology.

Biologist Andrey Voroshilov notes that the ingestion of these particles is a concern because the human digestive system is not designed to process synthetic polymers. However, the specific mechanisms by which nanoplastics affect human health were not detailed in this study.

The researchers argue for the introduction of mandatory testing for nanoparticle release and clearer labeling of the materials used in protective linings. While the study confirms that plastic migrates into the beverage, it does not establish the toxicity levels or a safe consumption threshold for these particles.