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Social Stereotypes: Why 'Race' Doesn't Hold Up to Genetics

Science

The concept of "race" is frequently invoked to explain social or intellectual disparities among human groups. However, modern population genetics offers no biological substantiation for such claims. Analyses of human lineage structures reveal that humans are more closely related through common ancestry than is often assumed, though a family tree does not always equate to the physical transmission of DNA.

Human skin colors
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Human skin colors

Genetics Refutes Social Stereotypes

The purported link between genes and cognitive abilities across racial groups lacks empirical support. Assertions that specific populations are genetically predisposed to creativity or abstract thought are scientifically baseless. This situation is exacerbated by a systematic bias in research, where a disproportionate amount of data is collected by white scientists from white volunteers. Findings from within a single group are then erroneously extrapolated to all of humanity, reinforcing myths of superiority.

Biophysicist Alexey Kornilov emphasizes the crucial distinction between individual genetic variations affecting a specific person and attempts to attribute these traits to entire groups. He argues that the latter represents a misinterpretation, not a scientific fact.

The Mathematics of Lineage and Common Ancestry

The theoretical number of ancestors grows exponentially. Over just 33 generations (approximately one thousand years), this number should exceed 8 billion. Given that the global population was significantly smaller at that time, the same individuals appear multiple times in family trees, causing the lineage to "collapse" inward. Calculations suggest the existence of a common ancestor for all currently living humans, estimated to have lived between 1500 BCE and 50 CE. Considering the period from 5000 to 2000 BCE, all individuals from that era who left descendants have become common ancestors to all of modern humanity.

It is important to differentiate between two types of ancestors:

  • Genealogical ancestor: An individual present in a family tree who actually produced descendants.
  • Genetic ancestor: An individual whose DNA fragments have been physically passed down through generations.

Why We Don't Inherit Everything

DNA transmission is limited by recombination. During the formation of gametes, chromosomes exchange segments, creating unique sequences. On average, about 33 recombination events occur, fragmenting parental genomes and distributing them among offspring. While the probability of inheriting genes from great-grandparents is high, this changes with generational depth. Beyond 42 generations, the number of potential ancestors numbers in the trillions, while the quantity of physical DNA fragments in a genome remains finite.

Consequently, the likelihood of inheriting DNA from a specific ancestor who lived more than nine generations ago is extremely small. You remain a descendant through lineage but not a physical genetic inheritor in the literal sense. Research by Katharine Page Harden corroborates that humanity forms a single, intricate network connected by rare past migrations. The physical transmission of genes is fragmentary, and "race" remains a social construct rather than a biological reality. The definitive refutation of racial stereotypes in genetics requires more extensive, multi-ethnic data.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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