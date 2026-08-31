Impossible Mission: Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope To Hunt for Exoplanets

The Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully deployed the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a mission designed to map the cosmos and hunt for exoplanets with an unprecedented data collection rate.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Radio telescope at night

The telescope's primary advantage is its massive field of view. Equipped with a 2.4-meter mirror and a 300.8-megapixel wide-field camera, it can capture 0.28 square degrees of the sky in a single shot. This coverage is 100 times greater than that of the Hubble Space Telescope and 50 times wider than the James Webb Space Telescope.

To isolate distant planets, the spacecraft carries a high-contrast coronagraph that blocks out blinding starlight, allowing it to spot large planets within a few dozen light-years of Earth. Additionally, it can detect "rogue planets" drifting through space in the infrared spectrum by utilizing the effect of gravitational microlensing.

Astronomer Pavel Gromov notes that this specific combination of tools allows the mission to bridge the gap between detailed images of single objects and wide-scale spatial mapping—a feat impossible for narrow-field telescopes.

Operating from the L2 Lagrange point—a stable gravitational balance between the Earth and the Sun located 1.5 million kilometers away—the telescope will analyze galaxy clusters. These observations aim to map dark matter distribution and measure the expansion speed of the universe to clarify the nature of dark energy.

The volume of data is expected to be immense, with approximately 500 terabytes transmitted to Earth annually. For context, Hubble transmitted less than this total across its entire 30-year lifespan. This high throughput is driven by the high pixel count and short exposure times, which accelerate imaging but limit the telescope's ability to detect the faintest, most distant objects.

The project's total lifecycle cost was $4.3 billion, significantly lower than the $10 billion budget of the James Webb project.

While the telescope is set to drastically expand the catalog of exoplanets and refine cosmological parameters, it is not designed to find small, Earth-like planets in habitable zones, as they orbit too close to their parent stars to be resolved.