Bats possess a second gene system for antibodies unlike other mammals

Researchers have discovered a second system of genes responsible for antibody production in bats of the Vespertilionidae family (evening bats). This structural genomic difference, unique among known mammals, explains the high variability of their immune response, allowing these animals to carry dangerous viruses without developing severe diseases.

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The study, published in the journal Science Advances, identifies a specific genetic architecture but does not yet reveal the concrete mechanisms of how these antibodies interact with pathogens.

Duplicate Gene Systems in the Genome

The research involved an analysis of the genetic apparatus of vesper bats, the largest family of chiropterans, comprising more than 500 species. Scientists from Tulane University, Stanford University, and the CDC found that these animals possess two separate copies of the gene system that produces antibody heavy chains.

Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins consisting of two heavy and two light chains. In humans and all other known mammals, a single set of genes is responsible for creating heavy chains. The duplication of this locus in vesper bats creates an additional pathway for generating antibody diversity, which theoretically enables the organism to recognize a wider spectrum of foreign proteins more quickly and accurately.

Alexey Kornilov, biophysicist: "The presence of a second gene system expands the antibody repertoire. We are seeing such an immune organization in mammals for the first time, which forces a reconsideration of how flexible an organism's defense against viruses can be."

Shift Toward Adaptive Immunity

Previous research into bat resilience focused primarily on innate immunity—the primary, non-specific response to infection. This current work shifts the focus to adaptive immunity, which is responsible for producing specific antibodies and forming immunological memory.

Comparison Object Typical Mammals Evening Bats Heavy chain gene system One copy Two copies Antibody diversity Standard Potentially expanded

This genetic redundancy may be one of the reasons why bats can coexist with viruses without triggering the critical inflammation that typically leads to death in other organisms during severe infections.

Implications for Pandemic Prevention

Understanding how bats tolerate pathogens is relevant to epidemiology, as these animals serve as natural reservoirs for many viruses. Studying these immune mechanisms may assist in developing strategies to prevent "spillover"—the transition of viruses from animals to humans.

The authors emphasize that studying species with unique evolutionary paths allows for the discovery of solutions that cannot be found through standard research on humans or laboratory mice, providing new ideas for vaccines and therapeutic agents.

Research Boundaries and Limitations

The study's findings are currently limited to the identification of a genomic fact. The discovery of gene duplication does not provide data on how these additional genes function dynamically during an actual infection.

Functional tests are absent from the current material; it remains unclear whether both gene systems produce active proteins and how effectively these antibodies neutralize specific viruses compared to a single-system setup. Consequently, the link between the presence of two gene systems and actual disease resistance remains hypothetical and requires experimental confirmation through studies of protein expression in living organisms.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.