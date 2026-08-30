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Mammal footprints in Brazil reveal unexpected size in Early Cretaceous

Science

Fossilized footprints discovered in the Botucatu Formation of Brazil indicate that some mammals reached significant sizes during the Early Cretaceous period, challenging the long-held view that Mesozoic mammals remained small to avoid competition with dinosaurs. Researchers identified tracks left by a mammal roughly 1.5 meters in length-comparable in size to a large dog or a puma-approximately 130 million years ago.

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Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Momotarou2012, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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The findings, published in the Journal of South American Earth Sciences, are based on the analysis of two trackways preserved in sandstone. At the time of deposition, the region in southern Brazil was part of the supercontinent Gondwana and consisted of a harsh desert environment. The evidence shows the animal was a quadruped with four short, rounded toes on each paw.

Track widthApproximately 13 centimeters
Parameter Finding Characteristic
Estimated body length Up to 1.55 meters
Era Early Cretaceous (130 million years ago)
Limb type Four-toed, rounded

Analysis of Footprint Morphology

The tracks measure 10 centimeters in length and 13 centimeters in width, which is twice the size of any other mammal prints found in the same location. To estimate the creature's dimensions, paleontologists used extrapolation by comparing the tracks to the known species Adalatherium hui.

Andrey Voroshylov, Biologist: "The structure of the foot indicates confident movement across loose soil. This was not a random mutation, but a species fully adapted to its habitat that successfully competed for resources."

Because no skeletal remains were found, the exact species remains unidentified. However, researchers suggest the tracks may belong to members of the Tricondylodonts or Cladotherians. This discovery is notable because these groups were previously believed to never grow larger than a raccoon.

Ecological Implications

The researchers hypothesize that the mammal reached this size due to a lack of large predatory dinosaurs in this specific arid region. The absence of pressure from larger reptiles likely allowed the mammal to increase its body mass. The study suggests the animal may have even hunted small dinosaurs, reversing the traditional prey-predator dynamic of the era.

Zoologist Dmitry Melnikov noted that while most mammals of that epoch resembled shrews, this animal's weight and power could rival mid-sized modern predators. Anthropologist Artem Klimov added that the find demonstrates evolutionary flexibility, where a species occupies an available ecological niche regardless of established schemes regarding "small and weak" Mesozoic mammals.

Questions about Mesozoic Mammals

Why were most mammals of the Cretaceous period small?

Smaller sizes served as a survival strategy, requiring less food and making it easier to hide from dinosaurs or endure climatic shifts within burrows.

Could these tracks have been left by a dinosaur?

No. The morphology of the print-specifically the four short toes, the shape of the foot, and the gait-points exclusively to a mammal, as dinosaurs possess a fundamentally different limb structure.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda. Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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