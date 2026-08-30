Ancient modular tools found in a Mesolithic settlement in the Novgorod region

Archaeologists from Novgorod State University (NovSU) have discovered a Mesolithic settlement featuring evidence of advanced insert technology and the production of chopping tools. The finds allow researchers to reconstruct the technological chains used to create instruments approximately 9,000 to 10,000 years ago.

Photo: Wikipedia by HeritageDaily, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Археологическая лопатка на месте раскопок

The excavation took place on a dry terrace above the Peretna River. Led by Valery Syuborov of the NovSU Center for Archaeological Research, the team recovered approximately 15,000 artifacts, including finished tools, blanks, and flint flakes. At the center of the site, researchers identified a stone cluster that may have served as an ancient hearth or a specialized workshop for a flint-knapper.

Modular Blade Technology

A primary find of the season is a pencil-shaped nucleus—a specially prepared block of rare red-brown flint. Using a bone presser, the ancient craftsman detached thin microblades that functioned as replaceable inserts for spears, harpoons, and knives. These inserts were fitted into slots made of bone or wood.

The use of this modular system indicates that prehistoric humans possessed abstract thinking and the ability to perform controlled stone splitting. The craftsman planned the final product's shape in advance, determining the precise angle and point of impact. The rarity and quality of the material suggest that the flint was transported to the site from distant sources.

Pavel Sinitsyn, archaeologist: "The transition to modular constructions with replaceable elements allowed ancient people to conserve scarce raw materials and simplified the repair of tools in field conditions."

Woodworking Tools and Settlement Patterns

In addition to microliths, archaeologists recovered over 10 chopping tools and blanks, including axes and adzes with bilateral flaking. The emergence of these tools is linked to climatic shifts: the replacement of tundra-steppe with taiga forests necessitated tools for cutting wood, constructing dwellings, and building boats.

The concentration of numerous heavy tools and blanks in a single location suggests the population was sedentary during this period, pointing to the formation of stable settlements with developed domestic life.

The findings clarify the technological level of Mesolithic inhabitants in the Novgorod region and confirm the use of serial tool production. However, the researchers note that additional data on the origin of the "chocolate" flint is required to fully understand the scale of logistics and trade networks of that era.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.