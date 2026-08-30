World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Ancient modular tools found in a Mesolithic settlement in the Novgorod region

Science

Archaeologists from Novgorod State University (NovSU) have discovered a Mesolithic settlement featuring evidence of advanced insert technology and the production of chopping tools. The finds allow researchers to reconstruct the technological chains used to create instruments approximately 9,000 to 10,000 years ago.

Археологическая лопатка на месте раскопок
Photo: Wikipedia by HeritageDaily, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Археологическая лопатка на месте раскопок

The excavation took place on a dry terrace above the Peretna River. Led by Valery Syuborov of the NovSU Center for Archaeological Research, the team recovered approximately 15,000 artifacts, including finished tools, blanks, and flint flakes. At the center of the site, researchers identified a stone cluster that may have served as an ancient hearth or a specialized workshop for a flint-knapper.

Modular Blade Technology

A primary find of the season is a pencil-shaped nucleus—a specially prepared block of rare red-brown flint. Using a bone presser, the ancient craftsman detached thin microblades that functioned as replaceable inserts for spears, harpoons, and knives. These inserts were fitted into slots made of bone or wood.

The use of this modular system indicates that prehistoric humans possessed abstract thinking and the ability to perform controlled stone splitting. The craftsman planned the final product's shape in advance, determining the precise angle and point of impact. The rarity and quality of the material suggest that the flint was transported to the site from distant sources.

Pavel Sinitsyn, archaeologist: "The transition to modular constructions with replaceable elements allowed ancient people to conserve scarce raw materials and simplified the repair of tools in field conditions."

Woodworking Tools and Settlement Patterns

In addition to microliths, archaeologists recovered over 10 chopping tools and blanks, including axes and adzes with bilateral flaking. The emergence of these tools is linked to climatic shifts: the replacement of tundra-steppe with taiga forests necessitated tools for cutting wood, constructing dwellings, and building boats.

The concentration of numerous heavy tools and blanks in a single location suggests the population was sedentary during this period, pointing to the formation of stable settlements with developed domestic life.

The findings clarify the technological level of Mesolithic inhabitants in the Novgorod region and confirm the use of serial tool production. However, the researchers note that additional data on the origin of the "chocolate" flint is required to fully understand the scale of logistics and trade networks of that era.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Europe
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Barter Over Dollars: Pakistan Finds a Way to Trade With Iran
Asia
Barter Over Dollars: Pakistan Finds a Way to Trade With Iran
War and Profit: The Biggest Financial Winners of US-Iran Conflict
Columnists
War and Profit: The Biggest Financial Winners of US-Iran Conflict
Popular
Hand tremor: when rhythmic shaking is a warning sign

Rhythmic shaking of the hands can be a simple reaction to external triggers, but certain patterns may indicate more serious underlying health issues.

Hand tremor: when rhythmic shaking is a warning sign
Russia extends fuel export ban until 2027 to fight shortages
Russia extends fuel export ban until 2027 to fight shortages
Ways to increase workout resistance at home without bulky machines
Passo a passo para recuperar a estética de revestimentos cerâmicos
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany Andrey Nikolaev King Harald V Dies in Oslo: From Wartime Exile to 35 Years on Norway’s Throne Andrey Mihayloff
Shuffling gait can indicate severe brain pathologies and vitamin deficiency
Why cute animal features are often a biological survival shield
Japanese quince blooms in early spring before other garden plants
Japanese quince blooms in early spring before other garden plants
Last materials
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
When memory lapses indicate brain and vascular dysfunction
Choosing the best orthopedic bed for senior Papillons
Shuffling gait can indicate severe brain pathologies and vitamin deficiency
Liquid wax vs oil: why jojoba oil is unique for the skin
Passo a passo para recuperar a estética de revestimentos cerâmicos
Como resolver a queda de pressão no chuveiro sem danificar o aparelho
Japanese quince blooms in early spring before other garden plants
Ways to increase workout resistance at home without bulky machines
Baked apples and short-grain rice create a caramel-toned breakfast
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.