How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people

Historians and archaeologists have reconstructed the layout of antiquity's largest metropolises using indirect estimation methods. Since official population censuses from these eras are lost, researchers calculate population density by analyzing the length of city walls, building foundations, urban footprints, food supply logistics, and the size of necropolises.

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The Scale of Power: Rome and Chang'an

Chang'an, the capital of China's Han and Tang dynasties, stood as one of the most influential centers of the ancient world. By the 1st and 2nd centuries AD, its population may have reached one million people. The city followed a strict grid system, organizing palaces, markets, and residential quarters into a precise order. Its position at the eastern terminus of the Great Silk Road transformed it into a critical hub for trade and intellectual exchange between China, Central Asia, and India.

Rome mirrored this scale, with its population approaching one million during the early imperial period. Under the Pax Romana, the city became a laboratory for infrastructure, deploying extensive aqueduct systems, public baths, and amphitheatres. Rome remained Europe's largest urban center until its decline in the 5th century AD.

Archaeologist Pavel Sinitsyn notes that analyzing foundations and drainage systems reveals how these cities managed population densities that, in some cases, rival those of modern urban environments.

Specialized Hubs and Architecture

Other ancient metropolises evolved based on their specific geographic and cultural functions:

Luoyang: Serving as China's second capital, Luoyang is distinct for its continuous habitation. It became a major center for Buddhism, evidenced by the Longmen Grottoes and their tens of thousands of statues.

Serving as China's second capital, Luoyang is distinct for its continuous habitation. It became a major center for Buddhism, evidenced by the Longmen Grottoes and their tens of thousands of statues. Pataliputra: The capital of India's Maurya Empire housed up to 500,000 people. The Greek historian Megasthenes described it as a model of urban planning and fortification, a claim supported by archaeological finds of complex columned halls and drainage networks.

The capital of India's Maurya Empire housed up to 500,000 people. The Greek historian Megasthenes described it as a model of urban planning and fortification, a claim supported by archaeological finds of complex columned halls and drainage networks. Alexandria: Founded by Alexander the Great, the city functioned as the Mediterranean's intellectual hub, integrating Greek, Egyptian, and Roman traditions through its famous library and lighthouse.

The American Model: Teotihuacan

In pre-Columbian America, Teotihuacan emerged as the dominant center between 200 and 500 AD, with a population of up to 300,000. The city featured a unique residential layout: unlike the multi-story insulae of Rome, Teotihuacan utilized single-story apartment complexes reaching 2,790 square meters. These quarters often grouped residents by profession, with homes arranged around shared inner courtyards.

The urban plan centered on the "Avenue of the Dead," the main artery leading to the Pyramids of the Sun and Moon. Curiously, the identities of Teotihuacan's rulers remain a mystery, as archaeologists have found no royal tombs or inscriptions bearing their names.

These cities demonstrate that core principles of modern urbanism—from zoning to sewage systems—were established in antiquity. However, exact demographic figures remain a subject of debate, as population estimates based on built-up areas carry significant margins of error.