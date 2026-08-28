Natural Polymer Breakthrough: Chitosan's Secret Potential Unleashed

Researchers at the Laboratory of Biopolymer Engineering of the Federal Research Center of Biotechnology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (FRC Biotechnology RAS) are developing functional materials based on chitosan, a natural polysaccharide, for use in medicine and agriculture. The work, described in a Pravda.Ru report, focuses on chemical modification and hydrolysis of the polymer, with the aim of producing biofungicides, hemostatic agents and targeted delivery systems. The laboratory's lead researcher estimates that medical devices and agricultural products are closest to market entry, while full pharmaceutical development will take longer because of regulatory requirements.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Polymer bandage on the mouse

How the polymer is modified

Chitosan is a naturally occurring polymer, and the central idea of the program is that its internal macromolecular parameters — molecular weight, degree of deacetylation and the distribution of functional groups — can be tuned by chemical modification and hydrolysis, rather than by relying on off-the-shelf commercial reagents. The same starting molecule can therefore be converted into materials with very different functional profiles, depending on how those parameters are adjusted.

To verify the resulting structure and properties, the laboratory uses an analytical platform that includes spectroscopy, chromatography and dynamic light scattering. Dynamic light scattering is the key method for determining the molecular weight of the polymers, which in turn governs how the modified chitosan behaves in application.

Ilya Safronov, research chemist: "The accuracy of controlling macromolecular parameters, such as the degree of deacetylation, determines whether the resulting material becomes an effective sorbent for water purification or a biocompatible hemostatic agent."

Applications in medicine and agriculture

The laboratory divides its work by the level of difficulty involved in bringing each product to market. In medicine, the priority is hemostatic and wound-healing materials designed to stop bleeding, since these products require a shorter clinical validation pathway than full pharmaceutical drugs.

In agriculture, the focus is on chitosan hydrolysates, which serve two purposes. They act as plant-growth stimulants and as biofungicides that suppress fungal pathogens. The same polymer's ability to bind metal ions also supports applications in water purification systems, providing a third direction for the same family of modified materials.

Application area Function of the material Medicine Stopping bleeding (hemostatics), wound healing Agriculture Growth stimulation, control of fungal plant pathogens Environmental Binding of heavy metals in water treatment

The table illustrates the multifunctionality of chitosan, in which the same polymer is used for fundamentally different purposes depending on the type of modification applied.

Environmental angle and practical limits

Although chitosan is biodegradable, the researchers consider its use as a substitute for conventional plastics — for example in packaging — economically questionable. Its high functional value makes it too expensive for ordinary consumer applications, and the same property that makes the polymer attractive for medicine limits its use in mass-market goods.

A more rational environmental approach is based on waste processing. The team extracts bioactive compounds from viticulture (winemaking) waste, and combines these substances with chitosan hydrolysate to reduce the required dosage of chemical fungicides on vineyards, lowering the technological load on the soil.

Outlook and timeline

According to laboratory head Valery Varlamov, the products closest to the real market are medical devices and agricultural preparations, because their regulatory path is shorter. The development of full pharmaceutical products will take more time, given the stricter requirements that apply to drugs.

Over a 10 to 15-year horizon, the stated goal is to establish a leading center for the development of functional polysaccharide materials, with emphasis placed on products for which the path from fundamental research to practical use is the shortest.

Further testing is required to evaluate the effectiveness of the biofungicides under real field conditions on different soil types, a boundary that the current laboratory work does not yet address.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.