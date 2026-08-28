Ancient Clusters: Milky Way swallowed a dwarf galaxy billions of years ago

Astronomers have found evidence that the Milky Way absorbed a dwarf galaxy during the early stages of its evolution. By analyzing data from the Hubble Space Telescope, researchers identified a group of ancient star clusters that could not have formed within our own galaxy. This discovery extends the known chronology of the Milky Way's mergers back to 11.8 billion years ago.

Photo: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CFHT by J.-C. Cuillandre and E. Bertin (CEA Paris-Saclay), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Milky Way

The study was conducted by specialists from the Bologna Observatory of Astrophysics and Space Sciences (OAS) in collaboration with several European institutes. Their findings were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Tracking the "Stellar Bricks"

The Milky Way grew through two primary mechanisms: the birth of new stars from gas and dust clouds and the merger with smaller galaxies. Such mergers increase the galaxy's mass and trigger bursts of star formation by compressing gas. However, identifying these events becomes more difficult as time passes, as the galactic structure erases evidence over billions of years.

To locate ancient clues, the team examined 39 globular clusters situated 20,000 light-years from the center of the Milky Way. These clusters contain some of the oldest stars in the galaxy, serving as markers of its history. Using Hubble, the researchers determined the precise age and metallicity—the concentration of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium—of each cluster.

The analysis revealed a third population of clusters in the central regions. These clusters are younger than those born within the Milky Way but older than the group associated with the Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus galaxy, which was absorbed approximately 10 billion years ago. This discrepancy indicates an even earlier merger with a dwarf galaxy, which the authors have named Low-energy-Kraken-Heracles (LKH).

Pavel Gromov, astronomer: "Metallicity and the age of stars serve as a kind of 'genetic code.' Stars born in different galaxies have different chemical compositions due to different environmental conditions, which allows us to separate 'outsiders' from the native stars of the Milky Way."

Scale and Scientific Significance

Calculations indicate that LKH had a mass of approximately 500 solar masses, a significant figure for the Milky Way during that period. This finding proves that even in the earliest stages of development—just 2 billion years after the Big Bang—our galaxy actively consumed external systems rather than evolving solely through internal star formation.

While this result refines the history of the Milky Way's early evolution, it does not provide a complete picture of all past mergers. The researchers intend to continue studying other globular clusters to identify and characterize other massive collisions in the deep past.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.