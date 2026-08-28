NASA plans to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in 2026

NASA is preparing to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on August 30, 2026, using a Falcon Heavy rocket. The observatory is designed to study dark energy and dark matter, as well as search for exoplanets, by combining high-resolution imaging with a wide field of view.

Photo: Wikipedia by NASA/JPL-Caltech, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ NASA headquarters

Instrumentation and Technical Specifications

The telescope carries two primary instruments. The Wide Field Instrument, an infrared camera with 300-megapixel resolution, delivers image clarity comparable to the Hubble Space Telescope but covers an area of the sky 100 times larger. A single capture from this camera will be approximately 1.5 times wider than the visible disk of a full Moon.

The second instrument is a coronagraph designed for the direct imaging of planets orbiting other stars. This device blocks the intense light of a host star to capture the faint reflected radiation of orbiting worlds. This capability allows the telescope to detect older and colder giant planets located closer to their stars than those previously photographed.

Pavel Gromov, astronomer: the combination of panoramic shots and high resolution will allow the creation of a kind of "map" for other observatories. Roman will identify interesting objects that can then be studied in detail by Hubble or James Webb.

Deployment and Mission Lifecycle

The observatory will be positioned at the L2 Lagrange point, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. At this location, the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth balance, allowing the spacecraft to maintain a stable orbit with minimal fuel consumption. The mission's primary lifespan is set for five years, with a potential five-year extension.

While the telescope's design includes the possibility of refueling, NASA currently lacks the technical means to service spacecraft at the L2 point.

Scientific Integration and Objectives

The mission is integrated into an international observation network. Data from the Roman telescope will be used to calibrate results from the European Euclid telescope, which covers larger areas of the sky but with lower detail. Collaboration is also planned with the Vera C. Rubin Observatory on the ground.

The development of direct exoplanet imaging technologies serves as a preparatory stage for the Habitable Worlds Observatory—a future project aimed at finding Earth-like planets.

The first scientific images are expected in early 2027. Following the launch, the spacecraft will require approximately three months for deployment, calibration, and reaching its operational orbit. The primary limitation of the mission remains the fuel reserve, which will determine its actual operational duration.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.