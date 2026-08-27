Microgravity's Grip: Developing Bodies Face Unknown Perils in Space

Researchers from the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMBP RAS) and international teams are investigating how microgravity and radiation impact developing organisms. Using cell cultures, animal models, and ground-based simulations, the scientists aim to identify risk systems for growing bodies. However, current data remains insufficient to establish a safe flight protocol for children, as most results are derived from models that do not fully replicate real space conditions.

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The primary biological challenge lies in the fact that a child's body must grow and adapt to its environment simultaneously. While an adult organism adapts already formed systems, a child lacks a terrestrial physiological baseline to return to after a mission. This creates critical risks for the formation of the skeletal system and motor skills.

Bone tissue in children is in a state of constant remodeling. In microgravity, the lack of mechanical load can disrupt mineral density, bone geometry, and the function of growth zones—the cartilaginous areas responsible for longitudinal bone growth. Because a child is creating a structure rather than simply recovering mass, a deficit of load during active growth may lead to irreversible changes in skeletal strength.

The muscular system faces similar threats. On Earth, a child's brain builds a body model based on constant gravitational resistance. In weightlessness, motor programs form differently, which raises questions about a child's future ability to function in Earth's or Moon's gravity.

Research Methods and Model Limitations

To study these effects without human testing, researchers employ a multi-level approach. To analyze muscle tone, IMBP RAS uses "dry immersion," where a subject is suspended above water. This isolates the factor of weightlessness from radiation and confined spaces. While results show a decrease in muscle tone within the first few hours, data from adult volunteers does not provide a direct forecast for children.

Animal models are used to analyze bone tissue. In one experiment involving rats, limb unloading was combined with the administration of lactoferrin, an iron-binding protein. X-ray analysis and bending tests revealed that the protein does not prevent the decrease in bone density caused by the lack of load, although it may slightly increase the final strength limit. This result is limited by the specific animal species and the narrow scope of the study.

The development of equilibrium organs is studied using Japanese quail. On the International Space Station (ISS), chicks were raised in both standard incubators and centrifuges providing artificial gravity. Comparisons confirmed that even weak gravity promotes more normal development of the musculoskeletal system and equilibrium organs than total weightlessness.

Alexey Kornilov, biophysicist: "Results on animal models, such as quail or mice, allow us to identify critical windows of development when gravity is vital. However, these data cannot be transferred directly to humans, as growth rates, skeletal architecture, and the functioning of neural connections differ significantly between mammals and birds."

Reproduction and Embryogenesis in Microgravity

The possibility of permanent extraterrestrial settlement makes the study of prenatal stages critical. To date, a full reproductive cycle of a mammal in space—from conception to adulthood—has not been recorded. Research is currently limited to specific fragments of the process.

Ground-based microgravity models using mice showed that weightlessness causes a redistribution of cytoskeleton proteins in oocytes, reducing the number of embryos that pass the two-cell stage. The use of phospholipids partially mitigated these changes. In orbital experiments on the ISS using frozen mouse embryos, blastocysts formed less frequently than on Earth; notably, artificial gravity in a centrifuge provided no significant advantage over microgravity.

Research Object Finding Interpretive Limitation Mouse oocytes (ground model) Cytoskeleton protein failure, slowed embryo division Early stages only; no radiation factor Mouse embryos (ISS) Reduced rate of blastocyst formation No uterine implantation or birth Quail chicks (ISS) Positive effect of weak gravity Avian vs. human physiology difference

The Radiation Factor

Ionizing radiation poses a different threat to children than to adults. Because children's tissues are in a state of active division, they are more vulnerable. Damage to a small group of cells in an embryo can lead to the developmental defect of an entire tissue.

According to UN committee data, the risk of developing tumors after childhood irradiation varies by organ and the age at the time of exposure. Consequently, there is no universal "safe dose" for children. Calculations for lunar or Martian missions must account for the specific composition of cosmic rays, which differs from terrestrial or near-Earth conditions.

Current Knowledge Boundaries

Existing evidence establishes that gravity is necessary for the normal formation of the skeleton and the vestibular apparatus. However, several fundamental questions remain open:

What is the minimum gravity threshold sufficient for a child's development (e.g., is 1/6 of Earth's gravity enough)?

Is full conception and gestation possible in microgravity?

How would pediatric medicine function in total autonomy from Earth?

The absence of longitudinal data on child development in space makes it impossible to create a safety protocol. Any solution based on a "scaled-down version" of adult training or protection would be a conjecture rather than a proven method. Establishing safety for the first flight requires the integration of pediatricians, biomechanics, radiobiologists, and engineers.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.