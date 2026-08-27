World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moon and Venus will appear close to each other on September 14

Science

On September 14, observers in Russia will be able to witness a close apparent approach between the Moon and Venus. The two celestial bodies will separate by only a few arc minutes, reaching their peak proximity between 13:00 and 14:00 Moscow time.

Starry sky
Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Hox Vaimmbru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Starry sky

Because the event occurs during the day, the bright sunlight makes it nearly impossible to see with the naked eye. Experts recommend using binoculars or an amateur telescope to observe the pairing.

Pavel Gromov: "Such alignments, or planetary conjunctions, are actually just a play of perspective. We see them close together, although in space they are separated by millions of kilometers. This is a great opportunity for beginning observers to practice finding objects in the daytime sky."

Night Sky Guide and Autumn Constellations

September is noted as a favorable month for studying star charts due to increased sky transparency and shortening daylight hours. In the southwest, the constellations Cygnus, Lyra, and Aquila are visible. Later, Pegasus, Andromeda, and Perseus rise in the southeast, while Cassiopeia and Cepheus remain in the zenith.

Aleksey Rudnev, an astrophysicist, noted that understanding these cosmic cycles helps observers better comprehend the rhythm of planetary changes.

Late September Events

On September 26, a full moon will occur. During this period, the Moon will pass within a few degrees of Saturn. The best time for observation is near midnight when both objects reach a higher position above the southern horizon.

Currently, Saturn and Neptune are moving toward their October opposition, which allows for detailed study via simple optics. Aleksey Trofimov, a geologist, stated that tracking the movement of gas giants and lunar phases allows one to perceive the scale of time and the interconnection between astronomy and climatic processes on Earth.

Astronomical Event Date (2026)
Moon and Venus Conjunction September 14
Full Moon and Saturn Proximity September 26

Questions about September Observations

Can the Moon-Venus conjunction be seen without equipment?

During the day, it is practically impossible due to sunlight; binoculars or a small telescope are required.

How can Saturn be located in the night sky?

In late September, Saturn is best visible in the southern part of the sky near midnight, appearing as a bright, steady star with a golden hue.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Europe
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
World
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Popular
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict

The simultaneous arrival of CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Vatican diplomat Paul Gallagher in Moscow on August 25 has raised new questions about possible diplomatic and political changes surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit Lyuba Lulko NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic Andrey Nikolaev Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy Andrey Mihayloff
Trump Calls CIA Director’s Moscow Trip 'Routine' — But Hints at Ukraine Breakthrough
NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Last materials
Wildfire smoke transforms rain into natural fertilizer for soil
Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope enters final stage of launch preparations
The secret to a bright Georgian version of Olivier salad
New Model Predicts 30-Day Death Risk After Heart Bypass Surgery More Accurately
Endless Leg Workouts: Why They Don't Slim Your Silhouette
How diamond rain occurs inside ice giants like Neptune
Moscow's contrasting landscapes: From monastic walls to business towers
Rihanna's decade-long preference for white toenail polish
Wealthy woman from 17th-century Poland buried as a vampire
Largest 15th-Century Silver Hoard Discovered in Kolomna
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.