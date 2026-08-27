Moon and Venus will appear close to each other on September 14

On September 14, observers in Russia will be able to witness a close apparent approach between the Moon and Venus. The two celestial bodies will separate by only a few arc minutes, reaching their peak proximity between 13:00 and 14:00 Moscow time.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Hox Vaimmbru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Starry sky

Because the event occurs during the day, the bright sunlight makes it nearly impossible to see with the naked eye. Experts recommend using binoculars or an amateur telescope to observe the pairing.

Pavel Gromov: "Such alignments, or planetary conjunctions, are actually just a play of perspective. We see them close together, although in space they are separated by millions of kilometers. This is a great opportunity for beginning observers to practice finding objects in the daytime sky."

Night Sky Guide and Autumn Constellations

September is noted as a favorable month for studying star charts due to increased sky transparency and shortening daylight hours. In the southwest, the constellations Cygnus, Lyra, and Aquila are visible. Later, Pegasus, Andromeda, and Perseus rise in the southeast, while Cassiopeia and Cepheus remain in the zenith.

Aleksey Rudnev, an astrophysicist, noted that understanding these cosmic cycles helps observers better comprehend the rhythm of planetary changes.

Late September Events

On September 26, a full moon will occur. During this period, the Moon will pass within a few degrees of Saturn. The best time for observation is near midnight when both objects reach a higher position above the southern horizon.

Currently, Saturn and Neptune are moving toward their October opposition, which allows for detailed study via simple optics. Aleksey Trofimov, a geologist, stated that tracking the movement of gas giants and lunar phases allows one to perceive the scale of time and the interconnection between astronomy and climatic processes on Earth.

Astronomical Event Date (2026) Moon and Venus Conjunction September 14 Full Moon and Saturn Proximity September 26

Questions about September Observations

Can the Moon-Venus conjunction be seen without equipment?

During the day, it is practically impossible due to sunlight; binoculars or a small telescope are required.

How can Saturn be located in the night sky?

In late September, Saturn is best visible in the southern part of the sky near midnight, appearing as a bright, steady star with a golden hue.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.