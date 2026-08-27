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Wildfire smoke transforms rain into natural fertilizer for soil

Science

Rain passing through smoke from wildfires becomes enriched with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, acting as a natural fertilizer for soil while posing risks to water bodies. Researchers from the University of Utah reached this conclusion after analyzing data from 250 monitoring stations across the United States.

Fire truck in the forest
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Fire truck in the forest

The study, published in the journal Global Change Biology, involved correlating satellite imagery of smoke cloud movements with the chemical composition of rainwater collected during 2014, 2020, and 2022. The evidence shows that during smoke events, the concentration of available phosphorus in precipitation increased by an average of 46%, potassium by 41%, and nitrogen by 36%. Scientists also detected elevated levels of calcium, magnesium, and sulfates. These increases resulted from the washout of microscopic ash and charcoal dust from the atmosphere, which dissolve rapidly in raindrops.

Regional Variations in Nutrient Deposition

The distribution of elements varied by geography. In Alaska and the Western U.S., smoke-influenced rainfall delivered higher amounts of ammonium and potassium; in some states, each day of such precipitation more than doubled nitrogen levels. Conversely, the Northeast saw phosphorus concentrations increase by over 100%.

Region Primary Nutrient Increase
Alaska and Western US Ammonium and Potassium
Northeast US Phosphorus (>100%)

Data indicates that in 2022, between 20% and 30% of the total volume of phosphorus, potassium, and calcium deposited into U.S. soils came from rain that had passed through wildfire smoke. Furthermore, at 75% of the monitoring stations, nitrogen was proportionally more abundant in these rains than phosphorus.

Andrey Voroshilov, Biologist: "If for forests an excess of nitrogen and phosphorus serves as a stimulus for rapid growth and recovery, then for mountain lakes and rivers this can become a problem. Entering the water, 'fertilizers' provoke eutrophication—excessive blooming of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae), which disrupts the balance of aquatic ecosystems."

While the research clarifies the mechanisms of nutrient transport from fire zones to distant regions, it does not establish a precise concentration threshold at which the benefits for forests transition into toxic effects for water bodies.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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