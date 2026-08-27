Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope enters final stage of launch preparations

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has passed its Flight Readiness Review (FRR), moving the observatory into the final stage of launch preparations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by nagualdesign; Tom Ruen, background taken from File:ESO - Milky Way.jpg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Planet 9 visualization

A joint commission comprising NASA and SpaceX representatives conducted the review at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The inspection covered the telescope's condition, the launch vehicle, mission control systems, and general launch conditions. Following the review, managers confirmed that all systems are operating nominally.

The launch is scheduled for Sunday, August 30, no earlier than 7:26 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The telescope will be deployed via a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Pad 39A.

Final Integration Sequence

The upcoming preparation phase involves several technical steps. First, the observatory will be placed inside the rocket's fairing—a protective shell designed to shield the instrument while passing through the dense layers of the atmosphere. The system will then be transported to the SpaceX hangar at the launch complex, where technicians will mate the telescope with the launch vehicle before moving the entire assembly to the launch pad.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is designed for wide-field cosmic surveys. Unlike narrow-field instruments, it captures vast areas of the sky, which will allow astronomers to study the evolution of the universe over billions of years and investigate the causes of the accelerated expansion of space.

Additionally, the spacecraft will focus on the search and analysis of exoplanets. These large-scale surveys are intended to map the diversity of planetary systems within the galaxy.

Pavel Gromov, astronomer: "The wide coverage of the survey allows for the discovery of objects and patterns that remain unnoticed during detailed but narrow studies of individual stars or galaxies."

While the current status confirms the technical integrity of all components, the mission's actual success will be determined only after the spacecraft is successfully placed into its target orbit and the first calibration measurements are completed.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.