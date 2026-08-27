How diamond rain occurs inside ice giants like Neptune

Physicists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have successfully recreated the process of diamond melting under ultra-high pressure in a laboratory setting. The study, published in Nature Physics, clarifies the mechanism behind "diamond rains" inside ice giants like Neptune and Uranus and suggests a method to increase energy yield in thermonuclear fusion.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The orbit of Neptune and its partner

To conduct the experiment, researchers used the Omega Laser facility at the University of Rochester. By applying a powerful laser to evaporate the outer layer of a diamond sample, they generated a massive shock wave. For one billionth of a second, the pressure inside the crystal exceeded the pressure at the center of the Earth by three times, while temperatures reached levels characteristic of the Sun's surface. The process was monitored using ultra-fast X-ray diffraction.

The experiment resolved a long-standing discrepancy between theoretical models and practical measurements. Previously, measured diamond melting temperatures differed from quantum-mechanical models by approximately 20%, a gap exceeding 1,000 Kelvins. The new data confirms the accuracy of contemporary quantum models.

The Physics of Diamond Rain

A primary finding of the study is that under specific conditions, solid diamond is less dense than liquid metallic carbon. This density difference allows diamonds to float in an ocean of liquid carbon. This physical effect explains the occurrence of "diamond rains" in the interiors of giant planets: at critical pressure and temperature, carbon condenses into diamonds that subsequently sink toward the planetary core. The resulting friction and heat serve as a major source of Neptune's excess energy.

Dmitriy Lapshin, physicist: the discovery of the density difference between the solid and liquid phases of carbon is critical for understanding the internal structure of planets, as it determines the direction of matter movement and heat distribution within their interiors.

Implications for Thermonuclear Fusion

The research also provides practical applications for inertial thermonuclear fusion, a process used at LLNL where diamond capsules serve as fuel targets. Researchers discovered that fully melting the capsule requires less laser power than previously assumed. According to the authors' calculations, a smoother initial shock could increase the energy yield of the fusion process by three times.

Despite the energy increase, the researchers noted that this result does not yet enable the creation of a full-scale power plant, as the system remains far from the threshold of engineering profitability. Future work will focus on testing the stability of this energy increase within actual thermonuclear fusion installations.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.