Wealthy woman from 17th-century Poland buried as a vampire

Researchers in Poland have analyzed the remains of a young woman from a 17th-century "vampire" burial, uncovering a contradiction between her high social status and the ritualistic measures taken to prevent her from rising from the dead.
The remains, discovered in 2022 in the town of Peń within the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, belong to a girl aged 17–19. The burial is classified as deviant due to the presence of traditional anti-vampire deterrents used in 17th-century Europe. Specifically, investigators found a large metal sickle with a wooden handle placed across the neck area and a padlock secured to the foot.
Analysis indicates that the grave was reopened and disturbed before the soft tissues of the body had completely decomposed, suggesting the ritual was performed shortly after the initial interment to "lock" the deceased in the grave. Radiocarbon dating places the time of death between 1620 and 1674. The site was located in a necropolis that appears to have been Protestant, distinguishing it from the predominantly Catholic population of the region.
To reconstruct the girl's biography, a team including Dariusz Poliński from Nicolaus Copernicus University employed three distinct analytical methods:
Artem Klimov, Anthropologist: "The presence of a rare haplogroup indicates migration links in the 17th century, however, this does not mean that the girl herself was born outside of Poland. Genetics shows the origin of ancestors, while the isotopic composition of the bones confirms that she lived in this region."
Despite the "vampire" branding, material evidence points to a high social standing. Fragments of silk ribbon with precious metal threads were found near the skull, suggesting an expensive headpiece. The girl was likely buried in a wooden coffin with a pillow, evidenced by fabric decay traces around the head.
|Established Facts
|Unknowns
|Age (17–19), death date (17th century), maternal Scandinavian roots
|Cause of death and specific motives for the "vampire" accusation
|High social status (silk, precious metals)
|Exact religious affiliation (presumed Protestant)
The findings demonstrate that individuals from wealthy families were not immune to anti-vampire rituals. Because the bones show no signs of disease or deformity that typically triggered such suspicions in the 17th century, researchers conclude that the biological remains cannot explain the social fears or gossip that led to the ritual. Such motives can only be uncovered through archival documents.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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