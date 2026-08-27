Wealthy woman from 17th-century Poland buried as a vampire

Researchers in Poland have analyzed the remains of a young woman from a 17th-century "vampire" burial, uncovering a contradiction between her high social status and the ritualistic measures taken to prevent her from rising from the dead.

Photo: Openverse by Arkhipova Marina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Excavations

The remains, discovered in 2022 in the town of Peń within the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, belong to a girl aged 17–19. The burial is classified as deviant due to the presence of traditional anti-vampire deterrents used in 17th-century Europe. Specifically, investigators found a large metal sickle with a wooden handle placed across the neck area and a padlock secured to the foot.

Analysis indicates that the grave was reopened and disturbed before the soft tissues of the body had completely decomposed, suggesting the ritual was performed shortly after the initial interment to "lock" the deceased in the grave. Radiocarbon dating places the time of death between 1620 and 1674. The site was located in a necropolis that appears to have been Protestant, distinguishing it from the predominantly Catholic population of the region.

Methods of Analysis and Origins

To reconstruct the girl's biography, a team including Dariusz Poliński from Nicolaus Copernicus University employed three distinct analytical methods:

Isotope Analysis: Examination of oxygen and strontium isotopes in the bones confirmed the girl was a local resident, as her diet did not differ significantly from others buried in the same cemetery.

Examination of oxygen and strontium isotopes in the bones confirmed the girl was a local resident, as her diet did not differ significantly from others buried in the same cemetery. Genetic Analysis: Mitochondrial DNA testing revealed the J1c2c1 haplogroup. This group is rare among Slavic populations, indicating Scandinavian ancestry via the maternal line.

Mitochondrial DNA testing revealed the J1c2c1 haplogroup. This group is rare among Slavic populations, indicating Scandinavian ancestry via the maternal line. Osteological Analysis: A physical examination of the skeleton found no evidence of severe pathologies or trauma.

Artem Klimov, Anthropologist: "The presence of a rare haplogroup indicates migration links in the 17th century, however, this does not mean that the girl herself was born outside of Poland. Genetics shows the origin of ancestors, while the isotopic composition of the bones confirms that she lived in this region."

Social Status and Evidence Limits

Despite the "vampire" branding, material evidence points to a high social standing. Fragments of silk ribbon with precious metal threads were found near the skull, suggesting an expensive headpiece. The girl was likely buried in a wooden coffin with a pillow, evidenced by fabric decay traces around the head.

Established Facts Unknowns Age (17–19), death date (17th century), maternal Scandinavian roots Cause of death and specific motives for the "vampire" accusation High social status (silk, precious metals) Exact religious affiliation (presumed Protestant)

The findings demonstrate that individuals from wealthy families were not immune to anti-vampire rituals. Because the bones show no signs of disease or deformity that typically triggered such suspicions in the 17th century, researchers conclude that the biological remains cannot explain the social fears or gossip that led to the ritual. Such motives can only be uncovered through archival documents.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.