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Largest 15th-Century Silver Hoard Discovered in Kolomna

Science

Archaeologists have uncovered a hoard of more than 2,600 silver coins hidden in a small pitcher in the historical center of Kolomna. The find is identified as the largest known coin collection from the first half of the 15th century.

Archeological excavations
Photo: Wikipedia by Dr._Colleen_Morgan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Archeological excavations

The excavation was carried out by the Moscow Region Expedition of the Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, led by Asya Engovatova, as part of rescue archaeological works.

Composition and Origin of the Coins

The majority of the coins were minted during the second and third decades of the 15th century under the reigns of Prince Vasily I Dmitrievich (1389–1425) and Vasily II Vasilyevich the Dark (1425ᑢ). Researchers highlighted specific specimens featuring an image of a flying bird, noting that some of these coins had not previously appeared in museum collections.

The team suggests that these particular coins may have been produced locally in Kolomna. According to archaeologist Pavel Sinitsyn, the discovery of these unique examples helps provide a more accurate reconstruction of how local mints operated and the level of economic activity in the region during the 15th century.

Pavel Sinitsyn, archaeologist: the discovery of coins that have no analogues in museums helps to more accurately reconstruct the work of local mints and the economic activity of the region in the 15th century.

Ownership and Disappearance

Based on the volume and composition of the hoard, researchers believe the owner was a member of the local elite, such as a wealthy merchant or an official serving the Grand Prince. The exact reason the coins were buried remains unknown.

Archaeologists propose a hypothesis that the owner may have died during an epidemic that affected Russian cities between 1425 and 1427. However, this remains a theory that requires further confirmation.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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