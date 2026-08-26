Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe

Researchers have identified the regions of the planet most resilient to global catastrophes, finding that Australia is the most protected nation. However, the study concludes that no single point on Earth offers absolute safety against all types of risks. The findings were published in the journal Global Challenges.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kaoz69, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of Australia

Categorizing Global Threats

To determine resilience, the scientists categorized potential global threats into three distinct groups:

Reductions in solar radiation caused by asteroid impacts, volcanic eruptions, or nuclear winter.

Large-scale infrastructure collapse resulting from pandemics, geomagnetic storms, or cyberattacks.

Biological risks, including the use of bioweapons or lethal viruses.

Criteria for Resilience

The authors evaluated countries based on four primary metrics: geographic isolation, food self-sufficiency, the quality of government administration (specifically social cohesion and low corruption levels), and the decentralization of decision-making systems.

Australia ranked first in the study due to its island geography, stable democratic institutions, high food production volumes, and a developed mining sector. Other nations identified as highly resilient include New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, and Argentina.

Andrey Voroshilov, biologist: "High degrees of isolation and a strong food base indeed reduce risks during biological threats or local failures, but they do not guarantee survival during planetary-scale impacts."

Critical Limitations

The study emphasizes that resilience in one area does not equate to protection in another. Most of the top-ranked nations remain vulnerable to seismic activity and tsunamis—with the exception of Switzerland. Additionally, these countries maintain a total dependency on international trade for medicines and fuel. The researchers also noted that no region is shielded from the effects of cosmic radiation.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.