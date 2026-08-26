Solar Flare Unleashed: Earth braces for two days of magnetic storms

A cloud of solar plasma, triggered by a powerful eruption on the Sun, is expected to reach Earth on Friday, August 28. Scientists from the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IKI RAN) forecast that the resulting geomagnetic disturbances may cause magnetic storms lasting up to two days.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Алексей Руднев, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Flash on the Sun's side

The plasma was ejected into space on August 25 and is currently traveling between the orbits of Mercury and Venus. The flow is moving at speeds between 600 and 1,000 km/s—a rate described as moderate for such events—which allows researchers to provide advance warning before the particles impact the planet.

Aleksey Rudnev, astrophysicist: "The speed of the solar wind directly determines the force of the impact on the planet's magnetosphere. In this case, the particles are not traveling at maximum speeds, meaning Earth's magnetic shield will be able to hold back the pressure more effectively, although disturbances in the upper layers of the atmosphere are still inevitable."

The ejection was caused by an M7.0-class flare, which IKI RAN instruments identified as an event with a clear mass ejection. On August 25 alone, researchers recorded three powerful M-class flares, indicating that active regions on the solar surface have released significant stored energy in the form of X-ray radiation and plasma streams.

Expected Intensity and Technical Impact

The upcoming magnetic storms are classified as G1 (weak) and G2 (moderate). While these levels are generally considered minor, they can interfere with navigation equipment and affect energy systems in high-latitude regions. The primary phase of these disturbances is expected to occur on Friday and Saturday.

Parameter Value Plasma speed 600–1,000 km/s Flare level M7.0 Storm class G1–G2 Expected arrival August 28

Dmitry Lapshin, a physicist, noted that while G1 storms usually pass unnoticed due to modern protective systems, G2 levels may cause mild malaise in weather-sensitive individuals due to micro-fluctuations in the magnetic field and changes in atmospheric pressure.

Solar Cycle Dynamics

The current activity is part of a broader solar cycle. Astronomer Pavel Gromov explained that the Sun is currently at the peak of a cycle where the frequency of flares increases and magnetic storms become regular occurrences that technical services must account for.

Despite a brief 12-hour lull following the initial series of flares, the Sun remains in a phase of high activity, characterized by regular mass ejections into interplanetary space.

Questions about solar plasma impacts

Is the plasma ejection dangerous to humans?

There is no direct danger for most people; the primary impact is on electronics and technical infrastructure. However, individuals with chronic cardiovascular diseases may experience a slight decline in wellbeing due to vascular spasms.

What are the specific effects of G1 and G2 levels?

G1 represents a weak storm and G2 a moderate one. These can lead to brief radio communication failures and may trigger polar auroras visible in mid-latitudes.

How is technical equipment protected?

Technical systems are protected through shielding and the use of redundant communication channels.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.