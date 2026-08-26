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11,000-Year-Old Statue of Man Riding Leopard Found in Turkey

Science

Archaeologists have uncovered a stone sculpture depicting a human riding a leopard at the Karahan Tepe monumental complex. The artifact dates back approximately 11,000 years to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic era. The figure was discovered inside a small stone structure, where it had been placed on a bench against the wall.

Archeological excavations
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Archeological excavations

The sculpture stands roughly 70 centimeters tall. According to Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey's Minister of Culture and Tourism, the object was recovered during the 2026 field season.

This find adds to a specific iconographic series within the region. Previously, excavations at Karahan Tepe revealed three statues of humans carrying leopards on their backs, along with separate reliefs and volumetric figures of the animals.

Pavel Sinitsyn, archaeologist: "The recurring theme of interaction between humans and large predators in Neolithic art may point to specific ritual practices or the social status of the depicted individuals, although the exact meaning of these images remains a matter of interpretation."

A distinguishing feature of the Karahan Tepe finds is the depiction of leopards as living creatures rather than slain prey. Similar themes appear in neighboring sites of the same era, such as Sayburca, where a high-relief carving of a man with two leopards was found.

While the new statue expands the known set of iconographic plots at the site, it does not yet allow researchers to definitively determine the nature of the relationship between humans and leopards during this period. Further data regarding the placement of these sculptures within the residential and ritual zones of the complex is required to establish whether the animals served as cult objects or symbols of power.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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