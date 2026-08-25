Diamond's Secret: It Floats in Liquid Carbon

Researchers from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have conducted a series of dynamic compression experiments confirming that diamond becomes less dense than liquid carbon upon melting under extreme pressure. This physical property means that under ultra-high pressure conditions, diamond will float in liquid carbon, similar to how ice floats in water.

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The study resolves a long-standing discrepancy between theoretical models and experimental data. By aligning experimental values with quantum mechanical simulations, the findings refine models of the internal structures of ice giant planets and offer potential optimizations for inertial confinement fusion.

Dmitry Lapshin, physicist: "The behavior of diamond during melting resembles the behavior of ice in a glass of water: because the liquid is denser than the solid substance, diamond will float in liquid carbon."

Laser Compression and X-ray Diffraction

The team utilized the Omega Laser Facility at the University of Rochester to obtain the results. The method involved using lasers to evaporate the outer surface of a tiny diamond sample, creating a powerful shock wave that instantaneously compressed the internal material.

Because the state of ultra-high pressure lasts approximately one billionth of a second, researchers used X-ray diffraction to determine the precise spatial arrangement of atoms during this window. Since carbon is a light element and scatters X-rays weakly, the process required high-precision diagnostic instruments to capture the faint signal.

Parameter Experimental Result Melting Temperature Consistent with theoretical simulations Phase Transition Direct diamond → liquid transition without intermediate phases Density Liquid carbon is denser than solid diamond

The data contradicts earlier hypotheses suggesting that diamond transitions into another crystalline form before melting. The researchers believe that under a single shock wave, the material does not have sufficient time to alter its structure and remains in the diamond phase until it fully melts.

Impact on Fusion and Planetology

These results are directly applicable to inertial fusion, where fuel is surrounded by diamond capsules compressed by lasers. For a uniform implosion (collapse), the diamond must melt into a liquid quickly and evenly. Previously, scientists employed very strong shocks to ensure this melting occurred.

The new data suggests that slower initial shocks can be used. This would make the fuel more compressible, which theoretically could increase energy yield by three times using the same volume of laser radiation.

In planetology, the findings assist in modeling the interiors of Neptune and Uranus, where "diamond rains" are hypothesized to occur. Since the experiments covered pressures exceeding those expected in the depths of these ice giants, the refined melting point data allows for more realistic planetary evolution models.

Study Limitations

The researchers noted that the absence of an intermediate phase transition was recorded specifically during single shock compression. They emphasize that the material's reaction depends on the method of shock delivery; consequently, the behavior of carbon may change if subjected to a sequence of multiple shock waves.

While the work published in Nature Physics aligns theory with practice, the stability of the diamond structure under repeated shocks remains an open question. Future studies are planned at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) to examine capsule behavior during the late stages of implosion.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.