Heavy metal festivals may help fans tolerate physical pain

Attending a heavy metal music festival increases a person's ability to tolerate physical pain, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers found that participants showed greater endurance when facing discomfort, although their baseline sensitivity to pain remained unchanged.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Metallica concert

The study took place in August 2023 at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany. The sample consisted of 122 heavy metal fans. To compare reactions, the researchers split the participants into two groups: 60 individuals were tested one day before the event began, and 62 were tested during the third and fourth days of the festival.

The Cold Pressor Test

To measure pain responses, the scientists used a cold pressor test, where participants submerged the hand and forearm of their non-dominant arm into ice water. The researchers measured two distinct time intervals:

The time elapsed before the onset of pain, which determines pain sensitivity.

The interval from the start of pain until the participant chose to terminate the test (with a maximum limit of four minutes), which reflects pain tolerance.

The team also recorded heart rate variability and the participants' subjective ratings of how unpleasant the sensations were.

Filtering for Alcohol Influence

Initial data analysis showed no significant differences between the groups. However, the results shifted once the researchers excluded participants who had consumed alcohol on the day of the test. Fourteen individuals reported consuming more than six alcoholic drinks in a single session; because alcohol alters pain perception, their data were removed.

The final analysis was based on 97 participants: 48 from the control group and 49 from the festival group.

Indicator Result for Festival Attendees Pain Sensitivity No change Subjective Unpleasantness No change Tolerance (Endurance) Significant increase

Psychological Resilience and Oxytocin

The authors suggest the increase in endurance is due to a temporary rise in psychological resilience. They argue that the combination of music and intense social interaction changes how a person relates to unpleasant stimuli, allowing them to accept discomfort and control their behavior more effectively.

The researchers ruled out simple "good mood" as the cause, as heart rate variability and happiness levels did not differ between the groups. Instead, they hypothesized a biological role for oxytocin—a neuromediator released during the collective emotional experience of music in a group.

Alexey Kornilov, biophysicist: "It is important to distinguish between the pain threshold and pain tolerance. In this case, we are seeing not a decrease in receptor sensitivity, but a change in the cognitive attitude toward pain. The person continues to feel the cold just as acutely, but their psyche allows them to ignore this signal for longer."

Study Limitations

The researchers noted several boundaries to their findings. First, the oxytocin hypothesis remains theoretical because blood hormone levels were not measured. Second, the study occurred in a natural environment with high subjective variability, making it difficult to isolate whether the music itself or the general presence of a crowd triggered the effect.

The work does not establish whether listening to heavy metal alone or in a standard setting would produce the same result, leaving the exact role of social interaction undetermined. The authors conclude that further tests involving biochemical blood analysis are required to confirm the exact mechanism behind this temporary increase in pain tolerance.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.