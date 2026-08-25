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Global ocean surface temperature reaches record high

Science

Global ocean surface temperature reached 21.1°C on August 22, the highest value recorded since systematic satellite-era observations began in 1979, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Big ocean wave
Photo: nesdis.noaa.gov by NOAA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Big ocean wave

The new mark edges out the previous absolute record of 21.09°C and surpasses the August 2023 peak of 20.98°C. Researchers note the timing is unusual: global sea-surface temperatures typically climax in March and April, not late August.

The anomalous warming spans latitudes from 60° south to 60° north. Copernicus attributes the spike to the combination of long-term anthropogenic warming and the development of a strong El Niño — a natural climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that releases additional heat into the ocean and atmosphere.

Maxim Orlov, climatologist: "Rising water temperature leads to thermal expansion of the ocean, which directly increases sea level and creates risks for coastal territories. Also, warm water releases heat and moisture into the atmosphere more intensively, which can strengthen storms and lead to more powerful precipitation."

Beyond weather effects, the temperature rise damages marine ecosystems. Heat waves degrade coral reefs and seagrass meadows, disrupting ocean food chains with downstream consequences for fisheries and aquaculture.

The finding confirms the broader ocean-warming trend, but the material flags a further risk: as seawater warms, its capacity to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere diminishes, potentially weakening a key planetary buffer. Assessing the long-term implications of this feedback will require continued monitoring of CO₂ uptake dynamics.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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