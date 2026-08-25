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Greenland's Petermann Glacier Loses 76 Square Kilometers of Ice

Science

Satellite imagery has documented the largest calving event at the Petermann Glacier in northwest Greenland in over a decade. In August 2026, the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite recorded the loss of a floating ice tongue section covering approximately 76 square kilometers.

Ice Island Calves off Petermann Glacier - Flickr - NASA Goddard Photo and Video
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Ice Island Calves off Petermann Glacier - Flickr - NASA Goddard Photo and Video

This event marks the most significant ice loss for this specific glacier since 2012 and the largest calving event observed across the Arctic since 2020. Prior to the break, the ice tongue measured roughly 70 kilometers in length and up to 15 kilometers in width.

Monitoring Method and Data

The observation was conducted using the Sentinel-1 radar, which operates in the C-band. This technology allows the sensor to penetrate cloud cover and operate during the polar night, ensuring consistent surface imaging regardless of weather or lighting conditions.

Researchers analyzed a sequence of images captured between April and August 2026. The data reveals a progression of fracturing that culminated in the final detachment of the floating ice section.

The Role of Floating Ice Tongues

Floating ice tongues act as stabilizing plugs that restrict the flow of land-based ice into the ocean. When these structures are lost, the glacier's slide speed typically increases, contributing to global sea level rise. This process occurs alongside broader trends; for instance, Antarctica has lost approximately 12,950 square kilometers of ice cover over the last three decades, while ocean warming continues to erode Arctic masses from below.

Martin Wering, ESA scientist: "long-term satellite series are necessary for understanding the mechanisms of ice calving and their consequences for Earth's climate system."

Wering noted that while the event is large, a single occurrence does not directly prove an acceleration of the trend for the Petermann Glacier specifically, as such a conclusion requires multi-year statistical analysis.

Technical Limitations and Interpretation

The findings are based on remote sensing, which captures the geometry and fact of the break but does not provide direct measurements of internal ice stress, current speeds, or water temperature at the glacier's base. Consequently, the specific cause of this rupture remains undetermined—it could result from accumulated internal stress or basal melting caused by warm Atlantic waters.

The satellite data alone does not establish a direct causal link between this specific event and current global warming.

Data Source Established Fact Interpretive Status
Sentinel-1 Radar 76 sq km of ice lost in August 2026 Confirmed measurement
Image Sequence Progressive fracturing April-August Observed process
Remote Sensing Basal water temperature / Internal stress Unknown / Not measured

Climatologist Maxim Orlov explains that while decades of satellite data help distinguish long-term trends from natural variability, interpreting a single large calving event requires integrating data on ocean temperature, glacier velocity, and geometry.

Ongoing monitoring of the Petermann Glacier and adjacent ice masses is required to determine if this event signals a sustained retreat of the ice front or falls within the natural cyclical behavior of the floating tongue.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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