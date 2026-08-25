World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

China postpones Chang'e-7 mission to the lunar south pole

Science

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has postponed the launch of the Chang'e-7 automated mission. The mission will not launch before the current launch window closes, although the agency has not specified the exact cause of the delay.

Moon
Photo: openverse by JanetR3, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Moon

Typhoon Narra, detected near the Wenchang Space Launch Site where the Long March-5 carrier rocket was scheduled to depart, is a likely factor. Other constraints affecting the timeline include flight trajectories, landing preparations, and illumination levels at the lunar south pole.

Mission Objectives and Payload

The Chang'e-7 complex consists of an orbital module, a landing module, a four-wheeled rover, and a hopping probe. The mission carries a total of 18 scientific instruments. The target landing site is the edge of the Shackleton crater at the Moon's south pole.

The equipment is designed to analyze the structure and composition of the regolith (lunar soil), determine the quantity of water and volatile substances, and study the exosphere—the Moon's extremely thin gaseous envelope.

Pavel Gromov, astronomer: "Researching the south pole is critically important for preparing future manned missions, as the presence of ice in shaded craters could provide cosmonauts with water and resources for oxygen production."

The mission intends to clarify the chemical composition of resources in the southern lunar region. However, the results will not yet establish whether the construction of permanent bases in this area is feasible. The subsequent stage will involve verifying data on water ice under actual surface conditions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Microscopic Diamonds and Lunar Analogues: The Secrets of Kamchatka
Society
Microscopic Diamonds and Lunar Analogues: The Secrets of Kamchatka
U.S. Air Force C-17 Lands in Moscow for First Time Since 2017
World
U.S. Air Force C-17 Lands in Moscow for First Time Since 2017
Popular
Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy

Five years of economic upheaval have pushed Russia toward a fundamentally different growth model, with domestic demand, investment, technology and regional development increasingly replacing exports

Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy
Pashinyan Wants Out, Moscow Says 'Leave': Drama Behind Armenia–Russia Standoff
Pashinyan Wants Out, Moscow Says 'Leave': Drama Behind Armenia–Russia Standoff
First Container Ship Arrives at Murmansk Seaport via Northern Sea Route from China
Kanye West Concert in St. Petersburg Faces Sudden Cancellation
Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy Andrey Mihayloff Why Is Israel So Difficult to Predict? The Political Logic Behind Its Next Move Yury Bocharov Pashinyan Wants Out, Moscow Says 'Leave': Drama Behind Armenia–Russia Standoff Lyuba Lulko
Microscopic Diamonds and Lunar Analogues: The Secrets of Kamchatka
Why Is Israel So Difficult to Predict? The Political Logic Behind Its Next Move
Ceuta Migration Crisis Exposes Europe’s Growing Rift Over Multiculturalism
Ceuta Migration Crisis Exposes Europe’s Growing Rift Over Multiculturalism
Last materials
Dough preparation is over: Two basic items turns grocery store finds into gourmet feast
Greenland's Petermann Glacier Loses 76 Square Kilometers of Ice
China postpones Chang'e-7 mission to the lunar south pole
U.S. Air Force C-17 Lands in Moscow for First Time Since 2017
Current solar activity spikes do not pose a direct threat to Earth
Discarded plastic bottles for dinner: Waste turns into edible protein snacks
Russia Sets New Standard for Mechanically Separated Poultry Meat
Sakhalin Authorities Propose Opening Summer Crab Season in South Kurils
Kanye West Concert in St. Petersburg Faces Sudden Cancellation
Julienne in a skillet: How to achieve a restaurant taste at home
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.