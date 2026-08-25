China postpones Chang'e-7 mission to the lunar south pole

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has postponed the launch of the Chang'e-7 automated mission. The mission will not launch before the current launch window closes, although the agency has not specified the exact cause of the delay.

Photo: openverse by JanetR3, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Moon

Typhoon Narra, detected near the Wenchang Space Launch Site where the Long March-5 carrier rocket was scheduled to depart, is a likely factor. Other constraints affecting the timeline include flight trajectories, landing preparations, and illumination levels at the lunar south pole.

Mission Objectives and Payload

The Chang'e-7 complex consists of an orbital module, a landing module, a four-wheeled rover, and a hopping probe. The mission carries a total of 18 scientific instruments. The target landing site is the edge of the Shackleton crater at the Moon's south pole.

The equipment is designed to analyze the structure and composition of the regolith (lunar soil), determine the quantity of water and volatile substances, and study the exosphere—the Moon's extremely thin gaseous envelope.

Pavel Gromov, astronomer: "Researching the south pole is critically important for preparing future manned missions, as the presence of ice in shaded craters could provide cosmonauts with water and resources for oxygen production."

The mission intends to clarify the chemical composition of resources in the southern lunar region. However, the results will not yet establish whether the construction of permanent bases in this area is feasible. The subsequent stage will involve verifying data on water ice under actual surface conditions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.