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Current solar activity spikes do not pose a direct threat to Earth

Science

Current increases in solar activity do not pose a direct threat to Earth, and an upcoming magnetic storm is being driven by factors unrelated to recent solar flares, according to Maria Abunina, head of the Space Weather Forecast Center at the Space Research Institute (IKIRAN).

Solar flare visualization
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain
Solar flare visualization

The assessment follows reports from the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IKI RAN) regarding a sharp rise in activity. Researchers identified a large active center in the middle of the star's visible disk that produced three M-class flares, leading to risks classified as some of the highest in recent months.

Nature of the Current Solar Activity

Abunina states that the current revival in the solar corona appears significant only because it follows a long period of stability. She notes that flare intensity has not reached anomalous or historical record levels. Furthermore, the resulting emissions are not directed toward Earth.

Maria Abunina, head of the Space Weather Forecast Center at IKIRAN: "For Earth, this is practically not dangerous, and nothing extraordinary is expected in the coming days. Solar activity has indeed increased slightly, but one cannot speak of any record or previously unknown values. It is simply that it was very quiet before, and now it has strengthened a bit. At the same time, no powerful emissions associated with the observed flares have been recorded."

Forecast for the Upcoming Magnetic Storm

While a geomagnetic disturbance is predicted for the near future, Abunina clarifies that it originates from a different source than the recently observed active center. The upcoming "small" magnetic storm is expected on the 27th of the month.

The cause of this event is a high-speed stream from a coronal hole that passed the central meridian yesterday and today. Because of such fluctuations in space weather, Abunina suggests that orbital satellite constellations increasingly require the integration of artificial intelligence to react autonomously to environmental changes.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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