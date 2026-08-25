Discarded plastic bottles for dinner: Waste turns into edible protein snacks

Researchers from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, led by Lahiru Jayakody, have developed a method to produce edible protein cookies using polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from plastic bottles and agricultural waste. The process combines chemical polymer degradation with a consortium of genetically modified yeasts to transform waste into food ingredients. The results were presented at the American Chemical Society meeting in Chicago.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Michal Maňas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Stacks of plastic waste

The Two-Stage Transformation Process

The production method consists of a chemical decomposition stage followed by a biological synthesis stage. First, a mixture of PET plastic and corn stover—the stems and leaves remaining after harvest—undergoes oxidative hydrothermal liquefaction. This involves treating the material with water and oxygen under high temperature and pressure to break polymers down into low-molecular-weight compounds accessible to microorganisms.

The resulting hydrolysate serves as a substrate for three specific types of yeast, each fulfilling a distinct biological function:

Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Modified via CRISPR gene editing to produce vanillin from ferulic acid found in the plant biomass.

Modified via CRISPR gene editing to produce vanillin from ferulic acid found in the plant biomass. Rhodosporidium toruloides: Trained through adaptive laboratory evolution to grow on ethylene glycol—a breakdown product of PET—and accumulate beta-carotene (provitamin A and a food pigment).

Trained through adaptive laboratory evolution to grow on ethylene glycol—a breakdown product of PET—and accumulate beta-carotene (provitamin A and a food pigment). Saccharomyces boulardii: Used to generate the primary protein biomass.

The dried yeast biomass was then combined with starch, fiber, and sweetener to create cookies named "µBites" using 3D-printing technology.

Ilya Safronov, chemist: "the laboratory experiment confirms the chemical feasibility of the path from polymer to food additives via biosynthesis, but scaling will require solving engineering challenges regarding the energy efficiency of the hydrothermal process and the reliability of the microbial consortium when using contaminated raw materials."

Technical Limitations and Commercial Viability

While the study proves the concept of "upcycling" mixed waste into protein, vitamins, and flavorings within a single bioprocess, the researchers estimate a 20-year window before commercialization is possible. Several critical barriers remain:

Category Current Status / Barrier Safety No human safety data; no tasting permits granted Input Material Tested on clean bottles; real-world mixed waste is untested Economics High energy cost of hydrothermal stage; cheap primary raw materials Regulatory Open questions regarding GMO yeast and consumer psychology

The scientific value of the work lies in demonstrating that carbon from plastic and agricultural waste can be redirected into the food chain through synthetic biology. However, practical application depends on reducing costs, confirming safety, and navigating regulatory frameworks for genetically modified organisms.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.