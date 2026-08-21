Saudi Desert Anomaly: Al-Naslaa Split Rock Defies Laser Theories

In the deserts of Saudi Arabia, near the Tayma oasis, stands Al-Naslaa—a massive sandstone megalith split in two by a precise vertical line. The cut is so straight that it resembles the work of a laser or a giant saw, though the rock has remained in place for thousands of years. The two halves of the monolith are balanced on thin stone supports, creating a geological anomaly that remains a subject of debate between mainstream science and alternative historians.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by by Disdero, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Al-Naslaa Rock in the Saudi Arabian desert

Natural Erosion and Thermal Stress

Geologists suggest the split is the result of rare natural factors, specifically cryogenic weathering. In this process, water fills micro-cracks in the sandstone and expands upon freezing during sharp nocturnal temperature drops. Because sandstone is a layered rock, internal tension can cause it to fracture strictly along the bedding plane.

Aleksey Trofimov, geologist: "Such a flawless seam can be the result of a tectonic shift or a gradual subsidence of the soil under one of the megalith's supports. When the foundation loses stability, the stone cracks at its weakest point, and the desert wind with sand completes the work, polishing the edges to a mirror shine."

This smoothness is further attributed to aeolian erosion. Strong winds in Saudi Arabia carry quartz particles that act as an abrasive, removing irregularities at the site of the break over thousands of years through a natural sandblasting effect.

Ancient Tooling and Wedge Technology

Another hypothesis posits that the cut is man-made. Some researchers argue that ancient Middle Eastern civilizations possessed the skill to process hundreds of tons of rock for cult purposes. One proposed method is the use of dry wooden wedges: workers would drive dry wood into small holes and soak them with water. The expanding wood would then exert enough pressure to split the monolith along a predetermined line.

Archaeologist Pavel Sinitsyn notes that stone working was often a form of service for ancient peoples. He suggests that if Al-Naslaa held ritual significance, the division could have taken months of meticulous labor using simple tools. Some link the site to the Tayma oasis, a former major trading hub, suggesting the rock might have been prepared for a large construction project that was never completed.

Hypothesis Supporting Argument Natural Fracture Natural sandstone layering and temperature fluctuations. Man-made processing Presence of petroglyphs and proximity to ancient cities. Tectonic shift Perfectly straight line typical of brittle failure under pressure.

Analysis of the stone's composition has not revealed traces of high-tech alloys or thermal impact; it is standard regional sandstone. This excludes theories involving laser technology, as there are no signs of melting or changes in the crystal lattice that would accompany high-heat processing.

Chronology and Petroglyphs

Petroglyphs depicting horses, camels, and humans are carved into both sides of the split. These drawings date the active use of the monument to approximately 4,000 years ago. Crucially, the drawings were made over the existing fracture, suggesting the rock had already split before the ancient artists used it as a canvas.

Historian Igor Vlasov explains that the presence of these symbols indicates the rock served as a landmark or sanctuary. To the ancient inhabitants, the split was likely viewed as a divine sign rather than a physical process, prompting them to supplement the natural anomaly with their own imagery.

Questions about the Al-Naslaa Megalith

Where is the stone located?

It is situated in the Tayma oasis in northwestern Saudi Arabia, a region historically crossed by ancient caravan routes.

Why does the rock stand on "legs"?

The halves rest on small natural pedestals caused by uneven erosion; the lower layers of the stone were softer and weathered more quickly than the main mass.

What is the estimated age of the split?

The exact date is unknown, but because the petroglyphs were carved onto the split surfaces, the division must have occurred at least 4,000 years ago.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.