Primordial Matter: Light Nuclei Unexpectedly Forge Quark-Gluon Plasma

Physicists have found that quark-gluon plasma—the earliest form of matter in the universe—can be produced by colliding light atomic nuclei. Previously, scientific consensus held that this state of matter required the interaction of exclusively heavy elements, such as lead. The findings were published in the journal "Physical Review Letters".

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Quark-gluon plasma existed during the first fractions of a second after the Big Bang. During this stage, the universe was sufficiently hot and dense to prevent the formation of protons and neutrons, leaving matter as a "soup" of free quarks and gluons. As the cosmos cooled, these particles combined to create the building blocks of all known atoms.

To test whether light elements could generate this plasma, a team from the University of Copenhagen and CERN conducted a series of experiments. Researchers collided oxygen-16 and neon-20 nuclei at speeds approaching the speed of light.

Because the collision occurs too rapidly for direct observation, the team analyzed the dispersion of particles following the impact. By examining the resulting "trace" of particles, physicists determined the geometric structure of the nuclei at the moment of contact. The data revealed that oxygen nuclei collisions produce a more rounded pattern, while neon nuclei form a structure resembling a bowling pin. These patterns confirmed that the quark-gluon plasma state is achievable even with light ingredients.

Dmitriy Lapshin, physicist: such experiments allow for the study of the strong nuclear interaction—the force that holds particles inside the nucleus—by analyzing nuclear structure at extreme energies.

While the result refines the understood conditions for the emergence of primordial matter, the researchers noted it does not imply that oxygen or neon were present in the universe immediately after the Big Bang. The work establishes the physical possibility of plasma creation from light elements rather than a historical timeline.

The team intends to test even lighter candidates, specifically helium-4, to determine the minimum nuclear mass threshold required for this process.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.