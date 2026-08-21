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New non-venomous snake species discovered in New Guinea forests

Science

Researchers have identified a new species of non-venomous snake, Lielaphis slashi, in the tropical forests of New Guinea. The species is named after Saul Hudson, known as Slash, the guitarist of Guns N' Roses, in recognition of his support for zoological museums and his interest in reptiles. The findings were published in the journal Zootaxa.

Snake skin
Photo: unsplash.com by Marcus Lange is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snake skin

The snake measures approximately 71 centimeters in length and features a red-brown coloration. The first specimen was spotted in 2006 by herpetologist Chris Austin from Louisiana State University (LSU). Because members of this genus are nocturnal, the discovery occurred during night field work at the base of large trees shortly after sunset.

To confirm the discovery of a new species, a team led by Sarah Ruan from the Field Museum of Chicago conducted a comprehensive analysis. Because external physical traits alone were insufficient, the researchers utilized genetic analysis and ecological modeling. This evidence demonstrated that L. slashi differs genetically from related species, possesses a distinct scale count, and prefers a different habitat.

Dmitriy Melnikov, zoologist: "The combination of morphological data and genetics is the only reliable way to distinguish closely related species that may appear almost identical externally."

Feeding Habits and Ecological Significance

An anatomical study of the snake's jaw suggests specific dietary preferences. The presence of large teeth in the rear of the jaw indicates that the species hunts small, slippery lizards and feeds on the eggs of other reptiles. These teeth are used to grip prey rather than for constriction.

The researchers emphasize that identifying new species is a prerequisite for biodiversity conservation. New Guinea's forests are currently impacted by agriculture and the mining industry. The authors argue that animals cannot be protected through conservation programs if their existence has not been officially confirmed.

Currently, data on the wild behavior of L. slashi remains limited due to the animal's secretive nature. Further observations of the population in its natural environment are required to fully understand the species' role within the ecosystem.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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