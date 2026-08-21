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SpaceX rocket stage creates a new crater on the Moon

Science

A spent upper stage from a SpaceX Falcon rocket crashed into the lunar surface on August 5. The collision occurred because the orbits of the two objects intersected. According to NASA, the object—weighing approximately 4,000 kg—struck the visible side of the Moon near the Einstein crater at a speed of nearly 9,000 km/h.

Lunar surface with craters
Photo: Pravda.ru by Sergey Belov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lunar surface with craters

On August 11-12, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured images of the impact site from an altitude of 96 km. Using narrow-angle and wide-angle cameras, NASA specialists analyzed the data to determine the dimensions of the resulting crater: it is approximately 18 meters wide and 3 meters deep.

The imagery reveals bright rays and spots surrounding the crater. These are ejecta—fresh lunar soil displaced during the impact. This material appears lighter than the surrounding surface, which has darkened over time due to prolonged exposure to cosmic radiation and micrometeorites.

Tracking and Verification Process

NASA employed a multi-stage calculation method to pinpoint the crash site. The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) first calculated the stage's trajectory, identifying two possible landing areas defined by ellipses 3.3 km long and 640 meters wide. This data was sent to the South Korean Danuri spacecraft, which first confirmed the coordinates with a margin of error of no more than 1 km, before the information was passed to the LRO.

Pavel Gromov, astronomer: "The fixation of such a small object, as a crater with a diameter of 18 meters, requires extreme precision in camera guidance and timing. An error of a few seconds would have resulted in the target shifting out of the frame or being entirely outside of it."

SpaceX stated that it typically disposes of rocket stages responsibly and described this incident as an isolated case caused by the combined influence of gravity and solar activity.

While the observations confirm the accuracy of current space debris trajectory prediction systems, the event highlights the risks associated with the uncontrolled descent of orbital objects.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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