One hour of light: How a single event may reveal secrets of the early universe

Astronomers have identified a space object that may be a primordial black hole dating back to the early universe. The discovery was made using gravitational microlensing, a phenomenon where a massive object briefly amplifies the light of a distant star. While the data suggests the object's nature, its status as a primordial black hole remains an unconfirmed hypothesis.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Black hole

The event was recorded on December 18, 2019, during observations of a star in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. The object, named Phoebe, caused a symmetrical increase and subsequent decrease in the star's brightness over approximately one hour before the luminosity returned to normal levels.

Researchers from Swinburne University in Melbourne applied the method of gravitational microlensing, based on Einstein's general theory of relativity. In this process, the gravity of a massive compact object acts as a lens, focusing and magnifying the light from a background star. The specific pattern of brightness change observed in this case allowed the team to rule out flares, asteroids, or variable stars.

Mass and Origin of Phoebe

The duration of the microlensing event served as the primary metric for determining the object's nature. Because the timing depends on the mass of the lens, the short 60-minute interval indicated a small object. Calculations estimate Phoebe's mass at approximately three times the mass of the Moon.

This mass value excludes the possibility of a stellar-mass black hole, which typically requires a minimum mass of about five solar masses. The researchers considered the possibility of a rogue planet—one ejected from its system in either the Milky Way or the Large Magellanic Cloud—but probability calculations pointed toward a different origin.

Analysis indicates that the probability of the object belonging to the dark matter halo is 100,000 times higher than the probability of it being associated with ordinary stellar matter. If this hypothesis is correct, Phoebe is a primordial black hole—an entity formed from density fluctuations in the first fractions of a second after the Big Bang, preceding the formation of atoms and the first stars.

Aleksey Rudnev, astrophysicist: the detection of such objects is critically important for understanding the nature of dark matter, however, a single microlensing event is only a candidate for a primordial black hole and requires statistical confirmation through the search for similar events.

The findings are currently published as a preprint. The work refines the possible composition of the dark matter halo but does not prove the existence of primordial black holes as a general class of objects. Final confirmation requires further observations and a larger dataset of similar events.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.