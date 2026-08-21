Rocket Fuel Innovation: New Method Predicts Engine Performance

Researchers from the Perm National Research Polytechnic University (PNIPU) and NPO Iskra have developed a calculation methodology for rocket engines utilizing granulated fuel. The approach combines computer modeling with physical experiments using simulants to determine fuel mass, tank dimensions, and the required number of nozzles during the design phase.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Space rocket launch

Unlike traditional solid-fuel engines, which burn continuously until exhaustion, granulated fuel systems allow for repeated starts and stops. This capability is intended for satellite maneuvering, debris avoidance, and soft landings on celestial bodies. The researchers aimed to reduce the financial risks associated with design errors in these controllable systems.

The Method of Granulated Fuel Delivery

The system functions by feeding solid fuel particles into the combustion chamber alongside a gas medium. This design attempts to merge the structural simplicity of solid-fuel engines with the thrust control typical of liquid-propellant systems. By interrupting the mixture feed, the engine can be deactivated and restarted.

The central engineering challenge addressed by the study was the lack of a precise tool to calculate system parameters, which previously increased the risk of accidents and development costs.

Development and Validation Process

The methodology was developed in three stages: modeling, simulation testing, and calculation finalization.

First, computer models were used to determine energy release during combustion and to select the optimal shape and size of the particles. This step was necessary to prevent system clogging—associated with too fine a grind—or unstable combustion—associated with particles that are too large. Following the modeling, the team built an experimental rig to test the hydraulic and dynamic properties of the system.

The researchers used non-combustible simulants to mimic the physical properties of real fuel. They initially used quartz sand and subsequently switched to potassium chloride, as its density closely matches that of the actual fuel. By comparing the model data with these physical tests, the researchers established the relationship between system pressure and the flow rate of the mixture components.

Dmitry Lapshin, physicist: "Precision in rocket design is critical, as any structural changes after engine assembly require enormous expenditures of time and funds. Using simulants with identical density allows for the verification of the mathematical model without the risk of explosion or costly losses in the early stages."

Direct Results versus Interpretations

The study resulted in a step-by-step methodology that allows engineers to pre-determine fuel mass and system pressure. This method has already been applied to the preliminary design of a specific spacecraft propulsion system.

Established Data Remaining Unproven Fuel flow rate dependence on pressure (via simulants) Stability during actual combustion Tank geometry and nozzle count accuracy System lifespan in space conditions Alignment of computer model with physical tests Full-scale fire test results

The evidence confirms the accuracy of the mixture delivery calculations and the mathematical model. However, because the tests utilized non-combustible materials, the work does not establish the efficiency of actual combustion or the system's performance in a vacuum or under microgravity. Full implementation requires a series of fire tests. The research was published in the journal "South Siberian Scientific Bulletin."

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.