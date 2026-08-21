Global Water Wealth: Top 5 Nations Hoard 40% of Freshwater Reserves

Global renewable freshwater resources total 42.8 trillion cubic meters, but more than 40 percent of that volume is concentrated in just five countries, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization’s AQUASTAT database.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Cape Burkhan, Olkhon Island, Lake Baikal

Brazil leads with 5.661 trillion cubic meters, representing 13.2 percent of the world total. Roughly 75 percent of Brazil’s renewable supply comes from the Amazon basin. Russia ranks second with 4.312 trillion cubic meters (10.1 percent), followed by Canada at 2.850 trillion cubic meters. The United States and China complete the top five.

Nine additional countries — Colombia, Indonesia, Peru, India, Myanmar, and three others — each hold more than one trillion cubic meters of renewable freshwater.

At the other extreme, the Middle East collectively accounts for about 1 percent of global renewable resources, while African countries hold roughly 9 percent. Biologist Andrey Voroshilov notes that renewable resources encompass both groundwater and surface runoff replenished annually by precipitation. He warns that the high geographic concentration of water, alongside widespread deficits elsewhere, creates risks for food security and biodiversity in arid regions.

The AQUASTAT figures describe the global balance of renewable supply but do not reflect how much of that water is practically accessible. Logistical constraints and pollution can render portions of the recorded volume unavailable for human use.

Andrey Voroshilov, biologist: "Renewable resources include not only groundwater but also surface runoff, which is replenished annually by precipitation. However, the high concentration of water in several regions amid a general deficit in others creates risks for food security and biodiversity in arid zones."

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.