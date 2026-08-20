Diamond Compression: Unexpected Density Shift Resolved After 20 Years

Researchers from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have compressed small diamonds to conditions exceeding those found in the cores of Neptune and Uranus. The study, published in Nature Physics, resolves a two-decade scientific dispute regarding how carbon behaves under extreme pressure.

Photo: Government of the Arkhangelsk region / Photo from social networks of Alexander Tsybulsky is licensed under All rights belong to the Government of the Arkhangelsk region Diamond from Arkhangelsk region

For twenty years, a discrepancy of approximately 20% existed between computer models and laboratory data. This conflict began when John Eggert demonstrated that diamond becomes denser upon melting under colossal pressure—a behavior that contradicts classical expectations. Previous experiments conducted at Sandia National Laboratories' Z machine suggested the existence of an intermediate crystalline structure before the material turned liquid, but these signals could not be confirmed via direct observation.

X-ray Diffraction and Melting Mechanics

To resolve the uncertainty, the team conducted experiments at the University of Rochester's Laboratory for Laser Energetics. The researchers used lasers to generate powerful shock waves, creating pressures three times higher than those at the center of the Earth. Unlike previous findings, the carbon did not transition through intermediate phases; it maintained its structure until complete melting occurred.

The team utilized X-ray diffraction to observe the atomic arrangement within the material at the exact moment of crystal collapse. The resulting data aligned with theoretical calculations, eliminating previous temperature discrepancies.

Parameter Experimental Result Temperature divergence from model Eliminated Intermediate crystal phase Not detected Melting behavior Increase in density

Impact on Thermonuclear Fusion

The findings have direct implications for inertial confinement fusion. Previously, scientists believed that a massive "first strike" was required to transform diamond fuel capsules into a uniform liquid. The current evidence shows that a softer impact is sufficient, which preserves the compressibility of the fuel and is projected to triple energy output.

Dmitry Lapshin, Physicist: "This research demonstrates how the improvement of diagnostic equipment—specifically X-ray diffraction methods—transfers theoretical assumptions into the category of established facts."

Biophysicist Alexey Kornilov added that understanding how the atomic lattice changes under pressure is critical not only for planetary science but also for the development of high-tech materials requiring predictable reactions to extreme loads.

Questions about Diamond Melting

Do diamonds float in liquid carbon?

Yes. Under ultra-high pressures, liquid carbon becomes denser than solid diamond, meaning diamond fragments would float in it similarly to how ice floats in water.

Why did previous experiments disagree with calculations?

Initial temperature measurements contained errors exceeding 1,000 degrees, which created the gap between theory and practice.

Is "diamond rain" possible on other planets?

Theoretical models suggest this occurs deep within ice giants, where carbon crystallizes due to extreme pressure.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.