Scientists Uncover Hidden Dangers in Declining Caspian Sea

Scientists from the Volga-Caspian branch of the All-Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) have launched a series of research expeditions in the Caspian Sea. The data collected will be used to calculate allowable catch volumes for aquatic biological resources, specifically accounting for the declining sea level.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Sunset over the Caspian Sea

Biomass and Environmental Assessment

Since August, the vessel Damir Katunin has been operating in the Middle Caspian. The research team is analyzing hydrobiont biomass density, the state of invasive ctenophore populations, and environmental characteristics. Researchers are focusing on the Caspian sprat; determining its distribution and weight is necessary to calculate the total commercial stock.

Sturgeon Population Monitoring

On August 14, the vessel Raisa Khodorevskaya departed for the northern part of the sea to estimate sturgeon stocks and juvenile fish numbers. The mission's operational program consists of the following tasks:

Identifying areas where sturgeon concentrate;

Analyzing the size and weight composition of catches alongside fish physiology;

Collecting samples for molecular genetic research;

Analyzing the forage base in feeding grounds.

This integrated monitoring of hydrochemical and eco-toxicological environmental indicators is intended to establish long-term forecasts for resource extraction in the region.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.