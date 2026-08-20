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Astronomers shocked: Milky Way absorbed LKH galaxy over 11 billion years ago

Science

Astronomers have identified evidence that the Milky Way absorbed an ancient dwarf galaxy known as LKH (Low-Energy-Kraken-Heracles) approximately 11.8 billion years ago. This merger occurred earlier than the previously documented collision with the Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus galaxy, providing a new data point for the timeline of the Milky Way's early growth.

Deep space
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Deep space

The discovery was made by an international team of researchers from the Bologna Observatory. The team analyzed ancient globular clusters—dense groups of stars located near the center of the Milky Way. Because these clusters preserve the age and chemical composition of their stars, they serve as indicators of historical galactic events.

Method and Evidence

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, the researchers measured the metallicity of stars—the concentration of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. This analysis revealed a group of stars with a chemical profile that differs sharply from the rest of the Galaxy's population, indicating an extraterrestrial origin.

According to the study published in Nature Astronomy, these stars belonged to the LKH galaxy, which was consumed by the Milky Way roughly two billion years after the Big Bang.

Parameter Detail
Estimated stellar mass of LKH 500 million solar masses
Time of absorption ~11.8 billion years ago

Scientific Significance

The addition of 500 million solar masses was a substantial influx of matter for the young Milky Way, influencing its ultimate structure and mass. The result supports the hypothesis that large galaxies grow not only through internal star formation but also by capturing smaller neighboring galaxies.

Aleksey Rudnev, astrophysicist: "the discovery of such 'alien stars' allows for the reconstruction of the merger hierarchy in the early Universe, although the exact composition and number of small galaxies absorbed during this period still remain subjects of discussion."

While this finding pushes the date of the first major absorption event further back, the research is limited by the small sample size of globular clusters analyzed. The authors note that additional data on other stellar streams are required to build a complete picture of the Galaxy's history.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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