Russian Scientists Target Kevlar Replacement With New Polyethylene at SKIF

The Siberian Ring Photon Source (SKIF) will launch its first scientific experiment by investigating the structure of a titanium complex. Researchers aim to develop a new type of polymer designed to replace Kevlar in the production of lightweight body armor.

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The study will take place at experimental station 1-7, a facility dedicated to diagnostics, training, and innovation. The research focuses on the organic shell surrounding a titanium ion, which acts as the center for ethylene polymerization synthesis. This process is intended to produce ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene with a specialized structure.

Valery Bukhtiyarov, Director of the Institute of Catalysis SB RAS: "Armor made from this material will not be inferior to Kevlar in properties, but will be two to three times lighter."

Scientists have already established specific parameters while working with the titanium complex but seek to optimize them. Using the SKIF station, the team will analyze a set of synthetic complexes to determine which ones demonstrate the highest catalytic efficiency. This analysis will lead to the synthesis of a new complex with enhanced properties, enabling the creation of a polymer for industrial use.

According to Bukhtiyarov, a large-scale investment project is currently being prepared to implement the development into production.

The SKIF collective use center, located in the science town of Koltsovo, officially began operations on August 11, 2026, following a visit to the Novosibirsk region by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.